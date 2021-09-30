Halfway through the WPIAL football regular season, Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco has learned a lot about his team. His squad has collected a pair of dominant wins, suffered two crushing defeats in the final minutes, and most recently, was on the wrong side of a lopsided outcome. While some key players have missed time, others have stepped in and created depth that was not expected before the campaign started.
All of these scenarios hopefully will prepare the Wildcats for the games that really matter, as they begin the WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference slate, 7 p.m. Friday, playing in Monroeville against Gateway.
“I think any time you have this long of a time in the exhibition season, it certainly gives you an opportunity to learn your football team and know the things that you do well and know the things that you need to improve on,” said Marucco, whose team sits at 2-3 heading into the Class 5A Big East ledger. “We played a lot of kids in the first five games. That was one of our goals to hopefully establish some depth down the stretch in conference play.”
That’s not to say that Greater Latrobe considered the outcomes of its nonconference tilts as secondary, though. The Wildcats sought a winning performance against South Fayette last Friday, but their offense was sluggish in a 35-7 defeat to the Lions.
Some of the struggles on that side of the ball were understandable, however, as Greater Latrobe played once again without starting quarterback Bobby Fetter, while receiver Kyle Brewer, who scored nine touchdowns in the first three contests, also missed the game.
“When you have a guy as dynamic as him, you just got to figure out different ways to make up those plays and yardage,” Marucco said of Brewer, who is expected to return against the Gators this week.
“They (South Fayette) are just very disciplined on the defensive side of the ball. It’s hard to get them out of position. Every time we got a little bit of something going on offense, we got out of rhythm with a penalty or a missed assignment.
“They did a good job of stalemating the line of scrimmage, which just makes it tough.”
After splitting time with Brayden Reott previously, Corey Boerio earned all of the snaps at quarterback against the Lions. Boerio hit 9-of-17 passes for 93 yards, while also leading the team in rushing with 56 yards.
While the junior signal caller has seemingly created some separation in the competition, Marucco still noted that both players could factor into the game plan against Gateway and beyond.
“We get both guys reps throughout the week. We got some different things that help each of their skill sets,” he detailed.
While the offense still needs to show noticeable improvement, the defense proved more than capable against a dangerous South Fayette attack. Although the Lions compiled more than 300 yards of total offense, Greater Latrobe made them earn every yard throughout the contest.
“We did a really good job on the defensive side of the ball making them drive the football and not giving up the big plays – which they like to do,” said the Wildcats’ veteran coach.
From one powerhouse opponent to another, Greater Latrobe has turned its focus to Gateway, which still maintains championship contender status despite a pair of losses. The Gators two setbacks came against a pair of WPIAL defending champions – Thomas Jefferson, and Pine-Richland.
Already with a talented core of returners, the Gators were boosted by the offseason additions of Brad and Brett Birch, who helped propel Jeannette to the WPIAL Class 1A Championship last fall. Brad, a sophomore quarterback, already has an offer from Oregon, while Brett, a senior receiver, has received significant college interest of his own. They join senior receiver Patrick Body, who is committed to the University of Cincinnati.
Through five contests, Brad Birch has passed for 1,142 yards, which ranks second in the WPIAL, to go with a dozen touchdowns.
“He’s a big body to start, and he has a strong arm,” Marucco said of the 6 foot, 190-pound quarterback. “He can make throws in some tight windows, so you gotta be on your game and gotta be in good coverage and in good spots to put pressure on him and get him moving around.”
Body and Brett Birch pace the receivers with 22 and 18 catches, respectively, while Jaquan Reynolds has also proven to be a valuable contributor, with 335 yards rushing and 209 receiving. Dallas Harper, meanwhile, paces Gateway with five touchdowns.
“Athletically, they’re tremendous. They always have very good skill and speed on the perimeter,” Marucco stated. “They’re really focused on getting the ball out quick to their athletes in space. The stats – a lot of that comes with yards after catch.”
One factor working in Greater Latrobe’s favor, however, is that the Wildcats saw a similar offense last week.
“South Fayette was a real good preparation for this, because they kind of did a lot of the same things,” Marucco noted. “We ran to the football and tackled well in space. That has to continue if we’re going to be successful versus Gateway.”
When the Wildcats have the ball, they must make the most of their opportunities. That begins with avoiding pre-snap penalties and aligning properly. Additionally, the Wildcats must avoid turnovers, and try to limit the time the Gators’ offense is on the field.
“I think our ball security has been really good – taking care of the football, and possessing the football,” Marucco said of the strengths of his offense.
With five conference games to conclude the regular season, the Wildcats’ postseason aspirations begin now.
“When you only have the five opportunities, you need to be taking advantage of each one if you want to be playing in November,” Marucco said. “We’re excited about the challenge and looking forward to it.”
