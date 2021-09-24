Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley’s football teams have one final exhibition tuneup tonight before starting conference play next week.
The Wildcats have a long drive to South Fayette for a 7 p.m. contest, while the undefeated Rams will host Carrick at 7 p.m. on homecoming night.
Through four games, GL has displayed flashes of excellence, but several lapses have proven costly. As a result, the Wildcats sit at 2-2, despite outscoring their opposition 151-66. GL snapped a two-game losing streak last week with an impressive 35-0 home victory over Mount Pleasant Area.
Class 5A South Fayette is 3-1, with its only setback coming against defending PIAA Class 4A Champion Thomas Jefferson. South Fayette boasts plenty of championships of its own over the past decade or so, as the Lions won WPIAL gold in Class 2A in 2010, 2013 and 2014, and a Class 4A title in 2018.
While noted for their offense, the Lions have been solid on defense, allowing 17.3 points per game. During its win last week, South Fayette limited Chartiers Valley to just 14 points.
Ligonier Valley, meanwhile, is off to a flying start. The Rams rolled to 33-6 victory against Frazier last week at Weller Field and are averaging 33.5 points per game and allowing 8.5 points. They are one of five undefeated teams in Class 3A, along with North Catholic, Central Valley and fellow Allegheny Conference members Serra Catholic and Steel Valley.
The Rams will be without junior Haden Sierocky, the team’s starting quarterback, and senior tight end/linebacker Miles Higgins this week. Sierocky missed all of the Fraizer contest with a cast on his left arm, while Higgins sustained a leg injury during the game and exited the field on crutches.
Sierocky, an All-Conference pick last season as a sophomore, has completed 19 of 33 passes for 377 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in three starts. He has added 142 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.
Last week, junior backup quarterback Broderick Schreyer earned the starting nod and stepped up to help the Rams to victory. He went 10 of 18 for 130 yards against Frazier, including two touchdowns — a 10-yard pass to Grant Dowden and a 16-yard run.
Carrick, a Pittsburgh City League independent school, is winless through four games. The Raiders have scored just 12 points all season, which began with a 36-6 defeat against Steubenville Central Catholic, followed by a forfeit, then a 41-6 rout against Uniontown Area before a 46-0 loss to South Side Beaver last week.
While GL and LV are gearing up another non-conference challenge this week, Derry Area was forced to cancel Friday’s scheduled WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game at Freeport Area.
School officials said the cancellation is COVID-19-related. Derry Area suffered a 49-0 home setback last week against Deer Lakes, but Freeport Area’s game last Friday against Apollo-Ridge was postponed because of COVID-19. After the Derry Area cancellation, Freeport filled the hole in its schedule with a non-conference home contest versus Class 2A Serra Catholic.
The Trojans’ football program experienced three weeks of COVID-19-related cancellations last season. Derry Area was postponed against East Allegheny and then in consecutive weeks against Burrell.
Derry Area is currently 0-1 in conference play and 0-4 overall. The Trojans are scheduled to play again, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Southmoreland in an exhibition game.
