The Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley football teams will close the regular season at home.
The Wildcats will host Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. tonight during a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game at Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Ligonier Valley welcomes Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. tonight for a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game at Weller Field.
The Wildcats are currently 1-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall. Greater Latrobe hopes to put itself in playoff consideration for one of two wild-card spots in the classification with a win tonight against Woodland Hills.
The Wildcats could’ve claimed third in the conference, but Greater Latrobe suffered a 27-14 setback last Friday at Franklin Regional. With a win against Woodland Hills tonight and a Franklin Regional loss against conference front-runner Penn-Trafford, the Wildcats, Wolverines and Panthers would all be tied for third place with two conference wins, potentially opening the door to playoff consideration.
“I don’t know, with the way the season has gone, that that loss (against Franklin Regional) completely eliminates us, especially since we have a game in front of us against Woodland Hills,” Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said earlier in the week.
“We know if we had gotten (the win against Franklin Regional), it would’ve put us in good position. But our approach is that we have Woodland Hills at home this week, and we’re going to try and win this one and see what happens from there.”
Ligonier Valley went back to its roots during a big 36-point non-conference victory last Friday at Waynesburg Central.
The Rams will be looking to make history on Friday at home. If Ligonier Valley defeats Shady Side Academy, the Rams will end the regular season at 4-3 overall and finish with a non-losing record for the sixth consecutive season, a school record.
The current school record is five consecutive years with a non-losing record, shared by J.D. Jones once and Beitel twice in 17 seasons. A win against Shady Side Academy gives Beitel the outright record at six straight seasons.
Shady Side Academy missed the first two weeks of the regular season before opening with setbacks against Sto-Rox, Serra Catholic and Apollo-Ridge, three teams that have yet to lose a game on the field — Sto-Rox lost a game via forfeit. Shady Side Academy rebounded last Friday with an emphatic 41-16 home victory against Steel Valley last week, a team the Rams defeated by two points on Oct. 2 in their only other home game.
The nomadic Rams have already played five of six games on the road in six different counties this season — Armstrong, Fayette, Beaver, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Greene, last week.
Also locally, Blairsville will travel to Williamsburg, 7 p.m. Saturday for a District 6 Class 1A playoff game at Hollidaysburg. The Bobcats qualified for the District 6 Class 1A playoffs with a 38-20 win against West Shamokin last week.
Additionally, Mount Pleasant Area will travel to South Park, 7 p.m. tonight in a game where the winner will likely qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. The Vikings were on a three-game winning streak, but Elizabeth Forward posted a two-point win last Friday at Mount Pleasant Area, snapping the streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.