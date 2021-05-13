Greater Latrobe climbed out of a hole to defeat Norwin in five sets during WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 boys volleyball action on Wednesday.
The Wildcats dropped the first two sets but rallied to win the final three — extracting revenge from a five-set defeat against the Knights last month.
Greater Latrobe improved to 6-6 overall and 5-4 in section play with one regular season match remaining against visiting Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m. tonight, on Senior Night. The Spartans topped the Wildcats, 3-1, on Friday, while Penn-Trafford swept Greater Latrobe on Tuesday.
Norwin captured the first two sets, 28-26 and 25-20, but Greater Latrobe tied it at two sets apiece with 27-25 and 25-17 wins.
The back-and-forth fifth set saw the score tied 6-all until the Wildcats used timely hitting and serving, the latter allowing Greater Latrobe to open a two-point lead and some breathing room en route to an eventual 15-9 fifth-set victory.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in set one, but Norwin tied the score, 8-8. The lead switched hands throughout the rest of the set, but some late service errors allowed the Knights to take set one. Greater Latrobe fell behind, 6-0, in set two and could not gain momentum to come back.
In the third, facing a straight set sweep, a slow start made a bleak outlook for the Wildcats, but they started to gel and clawed their way back to take the lead late in the set, holding on for a two-point win. Greater Latrobe’s confidence carried into the fourth set as it jumped out to 5-0 lead and held on to knot it at two sets apiece before winning the pivotal fifth set.
Outside hitter Frank Newill led Greater Latrobe offensively with 17 kills while contributing seven blocks. Will Burkhard and Enzo Rodi each produced 10 kills each, with Burkhard blocking for another seven points.
Kills also came from Braxton Marshall (7), Brennan Ward (3), Tyler Ryan (2) and Mike Brackney with two.
Brackney also got in on the scoring by posting eight blocks to lead the varsity squad. Ryan dished out a season-high 39 assists in orchestrating Greater Latrobe’s offense.
Defensively, Dante Frescura and Josh Havrilla led the way with dig totals of 18 and 16, respectively. Lorenzo Sarp grabbed 11 digs, with Newill, Marshall and Ryan combining for an additional 20 digs.
Greater Latrobe’s JV team also defeated Norwin in two sets by narrow, identical margins of 25-23.
Tyler Mondock paced the JV squad with eight kills, while Rocco Marino added five kills. Sam Kiesel, Tyler Nelson and Isiac Waszo each contributed four kills, and Havrilla produced three kills, accounting for 21 assists.
Blocking was also key for the Wildcats’ JV team. Tyler Nelson produced seven blocks, and Waszo accounted for four blocks. Marino, Havrilla and Mondock combined for six additional blocks.
Havrilla was the top performer on defense with eight digs, with Ruben Rojas right behind with seven. Eighteen additional digs were turned in by Sam Kiesel with six, Mondock four, Jacob Elliot and Bryson Hill each with three and Waszo with two.
