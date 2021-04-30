The Greater Latrobe boys tennis team is headed to the WPIAL Class 3A championships.
The Wildcats earned the No. 12 seed, and they are scheduled to visit No. 5 Mount Lebanon, 3 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis Championships.
A win will advance Greater Latrobe to the quarterfinals on Wednesday where they would face No. 4 North Allegheny or No. 13 Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
The Wildcats have now advanced to the WPIAL Team Tennis Championships each of the last four seasons contested. They lost in the first round against No. 1 Fox Chapel Area in 2019 and fell in the opening round versus No. 2 Peters Township a year earlier. Greater Latrobe also fell in the first round against No. 6 Shady Side Academy in 2017.
Greater Latrobe’s Dom Robinson and August Lawrence competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championships earlier this week. The duo fell in the opening round, 10-4, against Jake and Luke Wilke of Mount Lebanon. The Wilke brothers went on to win the consolation match of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championships.
Robinson also reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament earlier this season. He won the third-place consolation match of the section singles tournament to qualify for the WPIAL tournament for the second time in his career, the other coming in 2019.
Phillip Gorun, of Mount Lebanon, defeated Robinson a couple weeks ago in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, 10-5. Gorun fell in the consolation match of the tournament.
