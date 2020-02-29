CANONSBURG — This is the type of wrestling tournament that can burn a hole into the stomach lining, spark a dozen ulcers and create enough acid in one’s stomach to burn through steel.
And that’s just for the fans.
For the wrestlers, it might be worse than that.
So imagine how Nathan Roth is feeling after winning a 7-6 decision in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championships at Canon-McMillan High School Friday night.
The freshman from Greater Latrobe was making his first appearance in this tournament. He had been in a number of big events as a Junior Olympic wrestler, including a trip to nationals in Fargo, N.D.
So the crowd didn’t bother him.
What shook him up was trailing Evan Whiteside of Gateway in the 120-pound quarterfinal round bout until he reversed the Gator senior with 40 seconds to get the win.
That kept him on path to a WPIAL title.
Roth advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. The finals are at 5 p.m.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Championships March 5-7 at Giant Center in Hershey.
Waynesburg Central has 12 wrestlers alive, five in the winners’ bracket, and lead in the team standings with 71.5 points. Connellsville is second with eight alive and 61 points. Canon-McMillan is third with 11 alive, three in the winners’ bracket.
Greater Latrobe is in eighth place in the team stands with 37 points. Three wrestlers remain in the championship bracket and six in the consolation rounds.
Joining Roth in the winners’ bracket for the Wildcats are Gabe Willochell at 132 pounds, and Vinny Kilkeary at 106 pounds.
Alive in the consolation round and still able to finish as high as third place are Lucio Angelicchio at 113 pounds, Ricky Armstrong at 145 pounds, Corey Borio at 182 pounds, Jack Pletcher at 152 pounds, Logan Zitterbart at 170 pounds and Tyler Ross at 220 pounds.
Roth, one of three freshman from Greater Latrobe in the regional, opened with a pin of Ray Worsen in 27 seconds. That left Whiteside in the quarterfinals.
Whiteside went up, 2-0, early, but Roth took a 3-2 lead after one period. Whiteside tied it in the third and then the lead changed hands twice more before Roth prevailed.
“I didn’t get into good position, but I finally got the job done,” Roth said. ‘I am good at scrambling, so I scrambled and got it
“That match was a gut-tester. My goal is to make it to states. One more win will put me there.”
Roth draws Jace Ross of Connellsville in the semifinals.
Willochell pinned Eli Crittenden of Mt. Lebanon and got a 17-1 technical fall over Hunter Shields of Penn Hills to reach the semis. Jordan Watters of West Allegheny awaits.
Kilkeary started with a 19-2 technical fall over James Anderson of South Fayette and followed with a big 4-2 win over Briar Priest of Hempfield Area. Top-seeded Ty Watters of West Allegheny is next.
