Monday’s backyard mat rivalry boiled down to the last three bouts — and both the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area head coaches pointed to the final stretch as a deciding factor in the match.
During a tightly-contested matchup, Greater Latrobe held a one-point lead heading into the 172, 215 and 285-pound bouts.
But three decisions and three forfeits in Greater Latrobe’s favor carried the Wildcats to a 43-21 win against Derry Area in an exhibition match at Greater Latrobe.
“I think the turning point was at 172 (pounds),” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Mears said.
It was a back-and-forth scoring affair until the 172-pound bout, as the Wildcats led 16-15.
Decisions by Sam Snyder, Micah Piper and Tyler Lynch in the final three bouts — along with three forfeits — ultimately gave Greater Latrobe (0-1, 2-3) the victory.
Snyder’s 4-1 decision against Derry Area’s Eric Catone at 172 pounds began the Wildcats’ late charge. Piper followed with a 9-4 decision against Brayden Mickinac at 215 pounds. Corey Coerio secured six points for Greater Latrobe with a forfeit win at 189 pounds. And Lynch’s 2-0 decision against Noah Cymmerman sealed the win for the Wildcats.
“I think Snyder’s match, as a coach you say, well that could be a toss up,” Mears said. “Then you look at heavyweight, you know that’s going to be a battle. You know 215’s a toss up. So you’re going into three toss-up matches with Boerio sandwiched in there.”
But Derry Area (2-0, 2-2) head coach Mike Weinell thought his team could have capitalized down the stretch.
“I think those matches were in our favor, and we came up short on all three,” Weinell said.
The teams were level at 6-6 following a pin by each. A major decision gave Greater Latrobe the lead, but Derry Area followed with a decision and a pin to pull ahead, 15-10. However, Greater Latrobe finished with a pin and three decisions to lead 31-15. Two wins by forfeit for Greater Latrobe and one for Derry Area set the final at 43-21.
Each team had two pins.
“Traditionally, in this rivalry, there’s not lots of pins because the kids do fight a little more,” Mears said. “This is grittier. This is Latrobe and Derry. Nobody wants to go home.”
Derry Area’s Xavier Merlin kicked off the first match with a pin at 126 pounds in 5:40 against Lucas Braun. At 132 pounds, Greater Latrobe’s Nate Roth pinned Charles Banks in 48 seconds to even the score, 6-6.
Greater Latrobe’s Gage Golden scored a 12-1 major decision against Lucid Jackson at 138-pounds to put the Wildcats ahead, 10-6. But Derry Area’s Nick Reeping won a 3-1 decision against Vincent Leone at 145 pounds to pull the Trojans within one point.
Derry Area seemed to shift the momentum in its favor when Tyler Cymmerman pinned Payton Henry in 3:08 at 152 pounds. That gave the Trojans a 15-10 lead.
“We were hoping he would get that bonus points there, for sure,” Weinell said. “When Nick Reaping got the win, we were hoping maybe to get a little more out of that. But we’re happy he got the win. He did his job.”
Jack Pletcher pinned Derry Area’s Connor Lucas in 3:10 at 160 pounds, giving the Wildcats a slight point advantage.
Then Snyder won a pivotal decision to continue Greater Latrobe’s rally.
“I thought the turning point was, when you win that first one you get a little momentum,” Mears said.
That momentum grew with subsequent wins at 215 and 285 pounds.
“Had we lost there,” at 172 pounds, “You don’t know,” Mears said.
Henry was Greater Latrobe’s lone senior to wrestle on Monday. The Wildcats have a young lineup, Mears said, which is why the momentous win at 172 pounds proved key for his team.
“I think once (Snyder) won, they realized we had a couple forfeits in there and everyone started to relax a little bit,” Mears said. “They know, okay, we’re going to win. Then you’ll just open up and wrestle a lot better.”
Greater Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary won by forfeit at 113 pounds and Lucio Angelicchio at 120 pounds. Derry Area’s Dylan Klim won by forfeit at 106 pounds.
Weinell said the Trojans missed out wrestling at 120 and 189 pounds because of wrestlers not being able to make weight.
“We struggled today with our weight management,” he said. “That’s why we had to do the bumps the way we did. It is what it is. It’s okay. And then they were gassed on the mat because they didn’t do their weight cuts right. We are going to learn from that.”
The Trojans bumped Mickinac from 189 to 215 pounds. Derry Area also missed freshman Nathan Barkley at 189 pounds.
“He’s a tough kid,” Weinell said of Barkely. “He would have saved us some points. If he saves us some points and we get those three wins at the upper weights, we’re in the mix still.”
Derry Area travels to Mount Pleasant Area, 7 p.m. Wednesday in a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B match.
“We are going to go back to work,” Weinell said. “We are slowly getting better, but we need to work on a little more heart on the team. Believing in yourselves. That’s our biggest goal.”
As for the Wildcats, they visit McKeesport Area at 7 p.m. tonight in a WPIAL Class 3A, sub-section 2A match.
“Our goal is to sweep this week. We’d like to be 3-0 and get back to 4-3 right away,” Mears said. “Because I put them through a pretty tough crowd with who we wrestled so far: Cannon-McMillan, Erie Prep and Connellsville.”
“This week should be a little bit of a breather, as far as we should be the favorites, so to speak, each night. So, hopefully we’ll get some momentum out of that.”
Weinell commented on the backyard rivalry between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area.
“The match doesn’t matter, win or lose, because it’s not a conference match,” Weinell said. “But we always want to win. … Coming here, that’s usually when our kids wrestle the best, when we wrestle this match. And today, we didn’t wrestle the best we could have, and that’s kind of the frustrating part for me.”
Weinell also reflected on going head-to-head with Mears.
“I always looked up to him when I first started coaching,” Weinell said of Mears. “We would always go out to his club with my oldest sons and wrestled over there. I learned a lot from him over the years when he was at Mount Pleasant, watching him and talking to him about things. He helped me a lot growing as a coach. I really was excited to wrestle against those guys, too, and him.”
Mears reciprocated respect for coach Weinell.
“He’s a class guy. I actually trained his son,” Mears said. “Derry is blessed to have him. He’s in it for all the right reasons. He’s such a good person, not just a coach — he mentors the kids. He cares about those kids over there.”
———
GREATER LATROBE 43
DERRY AREA 21
106 — Dylan Klim (DA) won by forfeit
113 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) won by forfeit
120 — Lucio Angelicchio (GL) won forfeit
126 — Xavier Merlin (DA) p. Lucas Braun, 5:40
132 — Nate Roth (GL) p. Charles Banks, :42
138 — Gage Golden (GL) m.d. Lucid Jackson, 12-1
145 — Nick Reeping (DA) d. Vincent Leone, 3-1
152 — Tyler Cymmerman (DA) p. Payton Henry, 3:08
160 — Jack Pletcher (DA) p. Connor Lucas, 3:10
172 — Sam Snyder (GL) d. Eric Catone, 4-1
189 — Corey Boerio (GL) won by forfeit
215 — Micah Piper (GL) d. Brayden Mickinac, 9-4
285 — Tyler Lynch (GL) d. Noah Cymmerman, 2-0
