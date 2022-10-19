Over the past three weeks, the Greater Latrobe Wildcats have taken care of business against the teams they were expected to defeat. After lopsided wins against Trinity and Ringgold, the Wildcats claimed a 43-13 win at Connellsville Area last week, seemingly clinching a playoff spot in Class 4A.
However, that postseason berth has yet to become official, as one incredibly unlikely scenario still remains that could bounce Greater Latrobe from the playoffs. Although the Wildcats currently sit in fourth place and hold tiebreakers over each of the three teams below them in the standings, if Connellsville registers stunning upsets against Thomas Jefferson and Laurel Highlands in each of the next two weeks, the Falcons could potentially force a four-way tie for second place, with the Wildcats dropping to fifth place via tiebreakers in that scenario.
The chances of that playing out seem infinitesimal, but the Wildcats would like to see another long-shot come to fruition this week when they hope to shock arguably the best team in the WPIAL – McKeesport Area.
Before Greater Latrobe turned its attention to the Tigers, though, the Wildcats spent some time last Friday enjoying their mercy-rule triumph on the road.
“Winning a football game is enough reason to celebrate,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “I told the guys we’re going to celebrate our wins for about 12 hours until we come back Saturday morning. That’s where the focus was, not necessarily the playoffs or whether we were in or not.”
After holding a 14-3 lead after the opening quarter, the Wildcats exploded for 29 points in the second stanza. Sophomore quarterback John Wetzel continued his ascension, as he factored into all four touchdowns in that frame, including a pair of TD passes to Kollin Stevens, and another to Corey Boerio.
“Johnny Wetzel, again, just keeps getting better – throwing the ball, taking care of the ball, running the ball,” Prady said of his signalcaller, as Wetzel completed all seven passing attempts for 133 yards, and added a rushing touchdown.
While Stevens, Ja’Tawn Williams, and Conner Lakin also enjoyed strong performances, the night belonged to Robby Fulton. The senior running back, who transferred into the district after playing for Pittsburgh Central Catholic in previous years, established a new single-season rushing record for Greater Latrobe.
Fulton produced 13 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 1,228 yards on the campaign. Initially, Fulton came up short of the mark on Friday, but upon further review, a play that was initially ruled a forward pass was changed to a lateral, which added yardage to Fulton’s rushing total.
With the Cats leading by 40 points at halftime, Prady had the luxury to rest Fulton and the rest of his starters in the second half, and utilized his entire roster through the contest.
“To be able to get everybody in the game and get them a little varsity experience is important,” he detailed.
This Friday will be a much different challenge, though, as the Wildcats welcome the undefeated Tigers to Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
McKeesport Area has notched several signature wins in 2022, including victories against Class 5A powerhouses Penn-Trafford and Gateway, 3A title favorite Belle Vernon Area, and conference foe Laurel Highlands.
Prady has plenty of familiarity with the Tigers, as he saw them on a regular basis when he served as an assistant coach at Penn-Trafford. While McKeesport had always been a contender during that time, the Tigers seemingly have taken their play to a higher level this season.
“I’ve been seeing McKeesport for the past dozen or so years, and I think this is as good of a team as they’ve had,” Prady revealed. “They’re really good up front. They’re really good on defense. Obviously, (Bobbie) Boyd and the quarterback (Jahmil Perryman) are both great players.”
To Prady’s point, Boyd and Perryman have each eclipsed 700 yards on the ground, as Perryman has scored 13 touchdowns, while Boyd has reached paydirt 11 times. Both players have garnered Division I interest, and appear just as talented on defense as they are on offense.
It’s the offense that gives opposing coaches nightmares, though. Dating back to its legendary coach George Smith, McKeesport has utilized its trademark “flexbone” offense, which resembles a triple option. That offensive approach has remained in place under the guidance of coach Matt Miller, and it’s predicated on deception and misdirection.
“It’s unique every year. It’s a different kind of focus; it’s a different kind of practice. It’s assignment football defensively – being where you’re supposed to be and tackling really well,” Prady noted.
“You’re out of position one time and it could be six (points). Sometimes, you’re in position and you miss anyway,” he continued.
While the Tigers have averaged 34 points per game on offense, the defense has allowed just 4.5 points per contest, posting shutouts four times, and allowing seven or fewer points three other times.
“They’re so fast and they’re so in your face,” Prady said of the McKeesport defense. “You really have a hard time getting on the perimeter against those guys.”
With a nonconference game at home against Butler Area to cap the regular season on the horizon, this will mark Greater Latrobe’s final Class 4A Big Seven Conference contest. While the challenge of facing the top team in the conference is a formidable one, the Wildcats are glad they’ve put themselves in a position that their playoff fate will likely not depend solely on the outcome.
“We’ve taken care of business up to this point to get us to this situation. If we do get in the playoffs, we’ve earned it,” Prady said.
“It is kind of a relief to not have to go into this game and know you have to win to get in. But we’re still going to play to win,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.