20221017-GLdefense.jpg

The Greater Latrobe defense swarms Connellsville’s quarterback in last week’s win over the Falcons.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Over the past three weeks, the Greater Latrobe Wildcats have taken care of business against the teams they were expected to defeat. After lopsided wins against Trinity and Ringgold, the Wildcats claimed a 43-13 win at Connellsville Area last week, seemingly clinching a playoff spot in Class 4A.

However, that postseason berth has yet to become official, as one incredibly unlikely scenario still remains that could bounce Greater Latrobe from the playoffs. Although the Wildcats currently sit in fourth place and hold tiebreakers over each of the three teams below them in the standings, if Connellsville registers stunning upsets against Thomas Jefferson and Laurel Highlands in each of the next two weeks, the Falcons could potentially force a four-way tie for second place, with the Wildcats dropping to fifth place via tiebreakers in that scenario.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.