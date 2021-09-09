While there’s no denying that a last-second loss to Norwin last week was a heartbreaking outcome for the Greater Latrobe football team, the Wildcats pulled plenty of positives from the game.
For many, the lasting image from that game was the 21-yard field goal by Norwin’s Joey Castle in the closing moments, which gave the Knights a 31-28 victory. But head coach Jason Marucco saw an inspired effort by his team throughout the second half, as the Wildcats were nearly able to overcome the loss of starting quarterback Bobby Fetter to injury.
“Just the persistence of our team and the resilience of our team the entire night,” Marucco said of the biggest takeaways. “Certainly, we’ll be able to build off of that.”
The tightly-contested battle against Norwin, a Class 6A school, came in stark contrast to the Wildcats’ Week Zero dismantling of Derry Area by a 61-0 margin. While a dominant win is always preferable, a game that came down to the wire provided a learning opportunity for the Wildcats that could pay dividends for the rest of the way.
“First of all, it got us in a lot of different situations on Friday night that we hadn’t been in yet. Those experiences are invaluable,” Marucco stated.
“But credit to Norwin. Their quarterback and wide receivers, they also made some plays when we put them in some bad positions. Unfortunately, they made one more than us.”
A situation the Wildcats never wanted to encounter this year was replacing their starting quarterback, but that became necessary when Fetter sustained an apparent left shoulder injury that forced him to the sidelines in the second quarter. In his place, senior Brayden Reott stepped in and completed 2-of-8 passes for 17 yards. More importantly, though, he kept the offense in rhythm, as the Wildcats pivoted to a more run-based attack using Drake Clayton and Kyle Brewer.
“For his first time doing it, I thought he handled it very well,” Marucco said of Reott. “On even more of a positive side, our entire football team, particularly our offensive line and our running backs, really took it upon themselves to take the game over in the second half.”
To that point, Clayton provided a massive performance, as he rushed for 211 yards on 16 carries, including an 85-yard touchdown that gave Greater Latrobe the lead with a little more than four minutes remaining.
While he’s been an anchor for the past few seasons at linebacker, Clayton’s emergence as an offensive threat in 2021 should continue to make the Wildcats more dynamic.
“Those five guys up front are doing a good job of creating the seams, which is all an athlete like Drake needs to make big plays and continue the solid run game that hopefully down the way is going to open up some stuff in the passing game,” Marucco detailed.
Aiding the passing game could be crucial this week, as Fetter visited a doctor and his status for Friday remains unclear. At least temporarily, Reott has practiced as if he will start under center for Week Two.
“I think that’s big ... knowing going in that you have all the starter reps,” Marucco said. “I think that will bode well for his confidence and for his play.”
One key area where Reott and the Wildcats will need to improve is in their ball security, as the team fumbled five times last week, although the Knights failed to recover any of those mishaps. Pre-snap penalties is another area of focus for the Wildcats this week.
Any mistakes on Friday could prove extremely costly, as Greater Latrobe hosts Kiski Area, which has won its first two contests. After defeating Butler Area 21-7 to begin the season, the Cavaliers edged Franklin Regional 24-14 last week, as they capitalized on Franklin Regional turnovers.
After winning just two games a year ago, the Cavaliers appear to be much improved, with Division I prospect Brandon Lawhorn-Moore leading the way. A two-way lineman who measures 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Lawhorn-Moore boasts offers from Miami of Ohio, Maine, Fordham, New Hampshire, Toledo, and Temple, among others.
“You always got to be aware of where he is at and actually what they’re trying to accomplish with a player like that on both sides of the ball,” Marucco said of the massive senior.
Offensively, Lawhorn-Moore will seek to provide lanes for Brock Wilkins, who is the top back in Kiski Area’s downhill running attack.
Heading into the season, it appeared as though Kiski Area would feature both Logan Johnson and Lebryn Smith at quarterback, but through two weeks, Johnson has earned the lion’s share of snaps.
On the other side of the ball, Wilkins and another senior, Brayden Dunmire, anchor the linebacking unit.
“Defensively, they move around a lot. They pose a lot of problems for you with the way they attack you,” Marucco detailed.
The Wildcats and Cavaliers, which compete in different conferences in Class 5A, last met in 2017. That tilt, in which Greater Latrobe prevailed 37-21, took place in Vandergrift at Davis Field, which has since been replaced by a new field at Kiski Area High School. Marucco expressed fond memories of playing at the old stadium in town, which shared some similarities with Greater Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
While the game marks the third of five consecutive non-conference games to open the season for both squads, Marucco considers it another valuable chance for his team to progress.
“Every Friday night is an opportunity for you as a coaching staff to learn about your football team and you continue to build on the things you do well, and continue to improve upon the things that you aren’t doing well,” Marucco said. “That’s been our focus here on practice for all these games, so once you do get into conference play, you’re pretty locked in with how you want to attack other football teams.”
