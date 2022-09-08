A year ago, the Greater Latrobe football team struggled to finish the close games. No contest better epitomized that than a 41-40 loss to Franklin Regional, in which the Panthers used a frantic second-half comeback.
Faced with a nearly identical scenario last week, the Wildcats responded, and prevailed 36-33 in double overtime against the Panthers. Robby Fulton was the hero for the second time in as many weeks, as he rushed 31 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns, including the winning score.
While the nonconference victory won’t have playoff implications, it could serve as a defining moment, as the Wildcats showed their mettle under first-year head coach Ron Prady.
“It was certainly big for us. I don’t know if you call it a signature win, but a win over a really good program that’s traditionally strong as Franklin Regional, it was really important for us and important for our players,” Prady stated.
After leading 9-0 at the half, the Wildcats scored early in the third quarter, courtesy of a 92-yard Fulton run, to extend their edge to 16-0.
From that point forward, though, the host Panthers rallied and scored 20 unanswered points to take the lead.
In a sign that last year’s outcome was a distant moment, the Wildcats kept their composure throughout, according to Prady.
“No panic at all, which I think we’re most happy about. It was certainly a rollercoaster back and forth in the second half,” he noted. “There was never any wavering of what we were to do.”
Fulton scored again to put GL back in front, but a field goal by FR prompted overtime. After the teams exchanged touchdowns in the first period, the Wildcats’ defense forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal to begin the second overtime. That set the stage for Fulton’s 5-yard run to end the contest.
After he rewrote the record books with a five-touchdown debut against Derry Area, Fulton posted another ridiculous stat line, although it took a lot more work to achieve those yards against the Panthers.
“It wasn’t easy running the ball,” Prady revealed. “But we continued to kind of grind it out. We thought if Robby carried it 30 times, he was going to pop a couple, and that’s what happened.”
The Wildcats have not started a season with consecutive wins since 2011 when GL defeated Derry Area and Canon-McMillan. The early success has boosted the confidence of the players, who struggled through a 3-7 campaign last year, including four narrow losses.
“If there was doubt that we were doing the right things, we’re on our way to erasing that doubt,” Prady stated. “We’re certainly not where we want to be yet…but the kids feel pretty good right now.”
The same thing could be said for the Wildcats’ next opponent – Hempfield Area. A year ago, the Spartans won just two games, but they’ve already matched that win total. Hempfield Area has been incredibly impressive in doing so, defeating Greensburg Salem 49-3 in a game that was ended at halftime due to lightning, and following with a 49-0 whitewash of Connellsville Area last week.
“They’re explosive offensively. They work fast. They can spread the field on you – horizontally, as well as vertically,” Prady detailed. “Defensively, they’re playing really well too — flying to the ball, creating turnovers.”
Hempfield Area quarterback Jake Phillips is 23-of-30 passing for 449 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he’s added 119 yards rushing and two scores. Meanwhile, featured running back Gino Caesar has amassed 252 yards on the ground and seven total scores.
Phillips, a senior who started all of last year, drew praise from Prady.
“I think he probably feels really comfortable. I think he gets them in good plays, and their RPO game is good,” said the GL coach. “I don’t know if we can stop him. We gotta try to slow him down a little bit, which nobody has been able to do yet. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”
On the other side, the Spartans have shown drastic improvement after permitting more than 38 points per game in 2021. With nearly every starter back from a year ago, Hempfield Area’s experience has paid significant dividends.
Much like against Derry Area and Franklin Regional, the Wildcats will stick to the same formula on offense, which will revolve around Fulton and the rushing attack.
“I don’t think it’s a secret, we’re going to have to run the ball,” Prady revealed. “Best-case scenario, we hold the ball for long periods of time and keep it away from those guys. That’s probably going to be our best chance to win.”
With the Wildcats dropping to 4A and the Spartans moving down to 5A, this will be another nonconference matchup. While it represents the last tune-up for GL before it opens Big Seven Conference play against Thomas Jefferson, the game will have significance, as the respective communities always embrace the matchup between the nearby schools.
“They’ve tried to create these local matchups where the games do mean more. It’s kind of nice when you get to play local teams and they have a nice crowd there and people are into it,” said Prady.
The most recent matchup took place as conference foes in 2015, when the Spartans dominated the Cats 62-12.
