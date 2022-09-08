A year ago, the Greater Latrobe football team struggled to finish the close games. No contest better epitomized that than a 41-40 loss to Franklin Regional, in which the Panthers used a frantic second-half comeback.

Faced with a nearly identical scenario last week, the Wildcats responded, and prevailed 36-33 in double overtime against the Panthers. Robby Fulton was the hero for the second time in as many weeks, as he rushed 31 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns, including the winning score.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

