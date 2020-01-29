Usually at this time of year, Greater Latrobe is playing for a section title or — at the very least — getting in the best possible position for the playoffs.
It’s been a different story this season, though.
Going into Tuesday night’s home game, another last-possession loss for Greater Latrobe, the Wildcats and Connellsville were simply battling to stay in the playoff race in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3. Both were tied for fifth place in the section with four teams qualifying for the playoffs.
And the teams played like it with eight points being the biggest lead for either one along with six ties and 14 lead changes.
But it’s that last one that the Wildcats might see in their sleep.
It’s also the one that could ultimately keep Greater Latrobe out of the playoffs in boys’ basketball for the first time in eight years, which also marked the Wildcats’ last losing season (2011-12).
Could.
There are still two section games left, and the Wildcats — for sure — will have to win them both and probably get some help.
However, GL’s playoff hopes certainly took a big hit last night when 6-foot-2 senior forward Kade Musgrove, a starter who didn’t even play in the first half for disciplinary reasons, launched a three-pointer from the right corner that — with a hand in his face — swished through the net at the buzzer to lift Connellsville to a 75-74 win over the Wildcats.
“This,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel tried to put into words, “is a tough one to take.”
The defeat drops the Wildcats into last place — an unfamiliar spot — in the six-team section at 2-6 (5-14 overall) with those two games left, Friday at home against Norwin (3-5, 11-6) and one week later at Hempfield Area (4-4, 9-9).
So, all GL can do now is try to win out, which would put the Wildcats at 4-6 in the section, and hope that it’s enough to get them in. They’ve already beaten second-place Penn-Trafford twice, and victories over Norwin and Hempfield Area would give them a season split.
If more than one team finishes in a tie for that fourth and final playoff berth and the deadlock cannot be broken by head-to-head, then all would advance to the district playoffs.
However, Wetzel viewed last night’s game against Connellsville (3-5, 7-11) as a virtual must-win.
“I think this one was,” he conceded. “Mathematically, maybe if we win our last two, we’re in.”
Again, that’s all Greater Latrobe can do at this point after it’s second heartbreaking section loss in two weeks. The Wildcats lost by two to Hempfield Area at home back on Jan. 14 in another game that they lead in late...this one vs. Connellsville by four (74-70) with 37.1 seconds left after senior forward Mike Noonan made both ends of a double-bonus to give him a team-high 27 points.
The Falcons then missed a shot, but senior forward Josh Maher scored on a putback — he finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds — to make it a two-point game. Coach Andy Hedrick then called an immediate timeout at :24.4.
Following a foul on the inbounds pass wIth 23.1 seconds to play and GL up by two, 74-72, Noonan had a chance to maybe put it away with two free throws in the double-bonus. But he missed both, sophomore forward Josh Marietta grabbed the rebound, and Connellsville wound the clock down and got another timeout with 8.7 seconds to go.
And, out of the timeout, the ’Cats kept Connellsville on the perimeter. But the Falcons found a way to get Musgrove the ball in the corner, and he was able to get off the shot — again, with a defender on him — that seemed to go in slow-motion on its way to and through the basket as time expired.
“It had nothing to do with the end,” Wetzel said of the missed opportunity at the line. “The reality is, our first-half play is what put us in the position we were in.
“Sometimes you got to learn the hard way. That’s what we did tonight.”
Wetzel wasn’t too happy with the way the first half went, even though Greater Latrobe trailed by only one — 34-33 — at the break. The Wildcats had a 14-8 lead on a three-pointer by freshman guard Landon Butler, who also ended up in double figures in scoring (14 points) along with junior guard Ryan Sickenberger (18).
But they then went more than four minutes without scoring. That allowed Connellsville to end the first quarter on a 9-0 run and extend it to 11 to begin the second for a 19-14 lead.
GL tied it at 23 at the 4:22-mark of the second frame on another trey by Butler, but the Falcons accounted for nine of the next 13 points from four different players to move in front by five (32-27).
The Wildcats did go back on top at 33-32 after a three by Sickenberger, free throw from junior guard Frankie Newill and a Noonan field goal, but Wetzel felt his team should’ve been ahead at halftime, and by more than just a few points.
“We certainly just can’t play a half of a basketball game and expect to get a win,” Wetzel stated. “Unfortunately for us, we got to suffer the consequences.
“I thought our second half effort was tremendous. But you play more than one half.”
At first, it was Connellsville that surged into the lead by six, 43-37, at 5:49 of the third quarter with seven straight points, including five from Musgrove. But Greater Latrobe went up by one, 48-47, on a dunk by Noonan after a defensive-hustle play in Connellsville’s backcourt got him the ball only to have the Falcons put up eight of the final 10 points of the period to regain a 55-50 edge heading into the fourth.
Connellsville then took the game’s biggest advantage — eight — when senior guard Samuel Soisson opened the final frame with a triple. However, the Wildcats not only began working their way back into it, they went into the lead once again at 66-64 on a three by sophomore guard Chase Sickenberger near the midway point of the fourth, and were still in front by three and then four in the final minute. But they couldn’t hold onto it coming down the stretch.
“It seems like it’s the same old (things)...the unforced turnovers and things of that nature,” Wetzel noted. “Kids are going to miss shots, but when you start turning the ball over without being forced to, it’s going to come back to haunt you.
“Tonight, we paid the price.”
In addition to his 27 points, Noonan collected seven rebounds and six blocks. Butler had seven rebounds and three assists, and Ryan Sickenberger three steals, and Newill seven points.
Connellsville, which was also without its starting point guard (senior Ahmad Hooper) because of disciplinary reasons outside of basketball, also placed three players in double digits in points. Musgrove had 15, all in the second half, and Soisson 14.
Now, it’s onto Friday’s (7:30 p.m.) section home game against Norwin. The Wildcats lost by 13 (66-53) the first time around.
“We got to see them (when they were) at full strength,” Wetzel recalled. “I don’t think anybody else in the section did in the first half.
“It’s going to be a challenge. Psychologically, these guys have to get ready to go.”
Yes, the Wildcats are still alive...but barely. A loss in either of their final two section contests would virtually eliminate them from playoff contention.
GL’s junior varsity rallied from a double-digit deficit, but couldn’t get a shot to fall in the final seconds and lost, 46-44, to Connellsville to remain winless in the section at 0-8 (2-12 overall). Michael Shoemaker had 11 points, Zach Marucco nine, and Brennan Campbell and Ben Hamaty seven apiece.
