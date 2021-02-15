In a basketball season of stops and starts because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it was actually an eight-day break between games — spanning the end of January and beginning of February — when Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel believes his team turned the corner.
Even after the Wildcats lost one of their three games since then.
And last Friday, Greater Latrobe played its most complete game to date, an 83-49 WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 beat-down against visiting Kiski Area. When the teams met four weeks ago, the Wildcats won by six points, 64-58.
“We’ve said since that long break that I just think we’re getting better,” Wetzel reiterated. “The goal is to move forward with our best and just keep playing with all that we have.
“We’ve been practicing hard. We just got to keep it up. These guys understand that.”
The win against Kiski Area keeps Greater Latrobe in third place in the section at 5-3 and 5-5 overall behind only Penn Hills and Franklin Regional, and actually ahead of the team — Gateway — it has lost two twice this season, including earlier last week. The Wildcats are home to Franklin Regional (5-1, 5-3), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Friday’s game against Kiski Area (1-8, 3-11) started out the same way the first one did when Greater Latrobe was ahead by 20 points at halftime and had to hold on at the end. This time, the Wildcats — after leading by 16 at the half, 41-25 — pulled away in the third and fourth quarters.
“This was the first time we’ve been able to put together a full game,” confirmed senior guard Drew Clair, who — with nine points — just missed having all five of Greater Latrobe’s starters in double figures. “We got it the whole way up the lineup.”
The game’s top scorer was 6-foot-3 senior guard Frank Newill with 25 points for the Wildcats. Senior guard Ryan Sickenberger and junior guard Chase Sickenberger both netted 13, and sophomore guard Landon Butler 12 points while senior guard Nick Rauco had five — all on free throws — off the bench.
“Go down the line...all of them unselfishly, too,” Wetzel added. “They were taking what the defense gave them.”
Speaking of defense, that wasn’t lost on Wetzel, either, as Greater Latrobe limited Kiski Area to single digits in two of the four quarters, the first and fourth. In particular, he liked what he got from Clair on that end of the floor.
“He was all over the place,” Wetzel noted.”Everybody kind of followed his lead.”
Kiski Area never led.
It was tied when Newill scored and Chase Sickenberger made good on a three-point play to give the Wildcats a 9-4 edge. Following a field goal by Kiski Area junior forward Calvin Heinle, the Wildcats got baskets from Chase and Ryan Sickenberger, and then a three-pointer by Clair to make it 16-6 with the Cavaliers calling a timeout at 3:01 of the first quarter.
Greater Latrobe also accounted for five of the final seven points of the period. The last two came on a Clair layup after a steal by a teammate, and it was 21-8.
In the second quarter, Ryan Sickenberger had seven points, including a pair of treys, and Chase Sickenberger and Butler four each. The second of Ryan Sickenberger’s threes was right at the buzzer to finish off the first half with Greater Latrobe ahead, 41-25.
Then, Newill and Butler combined for 16 of Greater Latrobe’s 20 points in the third quarter with 10 and six, respectively. When Newill hit a turnaround jumper and took a nifty assist from Butler for another bucket, it was 51-29 with Kiski Area getting another timeout at the 4:56-mark of the frame.
The closest the Cavaliers got was 18 before the Wildcats increased it to 21 points — 61-40 — going into the fourth. From there, Greater Latrobe only added to its advantage, even down to the end when the Wildcats had their starters out of the game and wound up with 22 points in the fourth...the most of any of the four quarters.
“I thought everybody was moving well,” Wetzel observed. “Everybody was kind of running the floor and playing their game.”
Kiski Area got balanced scoring, just not a lot of it. Sophomore guard LeBryn Smith’s 12 points were the most for the Cavaliers and was their only player in double figures while Heinle and sophomore guard Dom DiNinno had nine apiece, junior center Brandon Lawhorn-Moore eight, and junior forward Brayden Dunmire seven.
Next up for Greater Latrobe is Wednesday’s section makeup game against Franklin Regional. The Wildcats lost by 30 points, 68-38, at Franklin Regional on Jan. 8 after a long layoff — 27 days — at the beginning of the season over COVID-19 concerns.
“(Franklin Regional) lit us up at their place,” Wetzel recalled. “(And) they’re playing really well.
“It was a terrible outing for us. I think the kids are confident to show just what they got.”
Clair described the first game against Franklin Regional as rough.
“I think we’ve improved a lot since then,” Clair said.
Greater Latrobe will play what’s likely to be its final section matchup, 7:30 p.m. Friday at winless Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-6) with the Feb. 23 home game having already been canceled since Penn Hills has a policy where all players must wear masks. The Wildcats have tentatively scheduled a non-section game March 9 at Class 6A Greensburg Salem (0-7), pending the upcoming playoffs.
Despite 17 points from Ben Hamaty, Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity fell by two to Kiski Area, 48-46. Tyler Mondock had seven, and Josh Havrilla and Luke Hamaty six each for the Wildcats (1-9).
