The Greater Latrobe wrestling team scored a 45-21 victory against visiting North Allegheny during a home exhibition match Wednesday.
It was the final team match of the season for Greater Latrobe, which will move into the individual portion of the season next week.
The Wildcats compete in the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Tournament Feb. 22 at Kiski Area and the WPIAL Class 3A Championships the following week at Canon-McMillan prior to state competition.
Greater Latrobe advanced to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs before falling to Waynesburg Central, the eventual district champion and state runner-up.
The Wildcats scored 10 victories against North Allegheny on Wednesday. North Allegheny also qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs before falling to Canon-McMillan, the third-place qualifier and quarterfinal finisher in the PIAA state tournament.
Vinny Kilkeary (106), Enzo Angelicchio (126), Gabe Willochell (132), Logan Zitterbart (170) and Tyler Lynch (195) all scored pins wins for the Wildcats.
Kilkeary dispatched Brady Walker in 1:09.
Enzo Angelicchio pinned Dom Hogan in 36 seconds, and Willochell needed one more second to defeat Adam Rohan. Zitterbart pinned Nick Caruso in 1:47, and Lynch took care of Cameron Fries in 41 seconds.
Nate Roth picked up a 9-3 decision against Dylan Coy at 120 pounds while Ricky Armstrong posted a narrow 3-2 win against Freddy Junko in the 145-pound bout.
Jack Pletcher also picked up a narrow 3-1 victory against Ian Branstetter at 152 pounds, and Mitch Tryon took care of Andrew Hart, 6-2, at 160 pounds.
Tyler Ross also scored a 7-2 decision against Luke Rumpler at 220 pounds for the Wildcats.
NA’s Nicholas Gorman posted an 11-3 decision against Lucio Angelicchio at 113 while Maximus Stedeford and Ben Grafton earned pins against Conor Johnson and Colten Zimmerman at 138 and 285 pounds, respectively.
North Allegheny’s Nick Marcenelle also posted a 16-1 technical fall against Corey Boerio at 182 pounds.
GL also won a pair of exhibition matches by fall. Sam Snyder took a 160 exhibition against Brandon Weaver in 19 seconds, while Kyle Brewer needed 1:03 to beat Omer Tunker.
GREATER LATROBE 45 NORTH ALLEGHENY 21
