Although the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team was clearly the underdog heading into a home matchup against undefeated Fox Chapel, there was some reason for optimism.
When the teams squared off at Fox Chapel the first time through the section slate just before the holidays, Greater Latrobe battled for most of the contest before faltering late in a 16-point loss.
Tuesday night, the host Wildcats struggled offensively, lacked energy and looked overmatched for the majority of the game, a 64-39 defeat to the first-place Foxes.
While Fox Chapel improved to 6-0 in Class 6A Section 3, and remained the only unblemished team in the WPIAL (16-0), last-place Greater Latrobe fell to 1-5 (4-13 overall).
After a promising start for the Wildcats, the contest turned in favor of the Foxes in the second quarter. Fox Chapel then dominated the second half, cruising to the 25-point win.
Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel was disappointed in his players’ efforts, noting that they deferred too frequently on offense and looked tentative for the first time all season.
“We got to play better than we did tonight, and we certainly have to play with more enthusiasm and more energy than we did tonight,” he said.
“As far as the 50-50 balls and the energy, that’s just something that can’t be negotiable. That is something that has to be there for us to even have a chance, and I just thought tonight maybe we gave them a little too much respect.”
With the game tied at 14 after the opening quarter, the Wildcats scored just five points in the second frame. Conversely, Fox Chapel scored 13 points in the period, with the duo of Arnold Vento and Kent Baldauf providing the offense.
Vento knocked down a three-pointer to open the scoring in the quarter, and Baldauf hit back-to-back threes after a putback by GL’s Drew Clair. Vento made consecutive baskets of his own, as he scored on a putback and followed with a steal and layup to put the Foxes up double-digits at 27-17.
Although Frankie Newill hit a jumper to pull the Wildcats within eight, Fox Chapel held the ball for nearly an entire minute just prior to halftime, effectively shortening the game and asserting a pace that favored the Foxes.
Wetzel stated that his team played with better pace in the first matchup of the season, at times making the Foxes uncomfortable, but Greater Latrobe failed to establish that in the rematch.
“What we’ve done in the past when we’ve had success against them is just forced them in our tempo. We’re not capable of doing that this year,” Wetzel revealed. “Forcing a team like that to get out of their comfort zone takes a tremendous amount of energy and effort, and we just didn’t have it tonight to do it.”
While the Wildcats’ top offensive weapons — senior forward Michael Noonan and junior guard Ryan Sickenberger — started to find some rhythm in the third quarter, the Wildcats couldn’t hold off the FC offense. Vento scored five more points in the frame while senior Will Livingston and sophomore Eli Yofan each netted six points.
The lone silver lining for the Wildcats in the quarter, however, was that Fox Chapel was whistled for nine fouls, putting the ’Cats in the bonus with 1:42 remaining.
Facing a 48-31 deficit heading into the fourth, Greater Latrobe gained the double-bonus just six seconds into the quarter. Clair split his foul shots on that trip, but the Wildcats attempted just two foul shots the rest of the way, another aspect that disappointed Wetzel.
“That was the only chance we had at that point...was to score without the clock moving,” he said of his team being in the bonus. “We’ve got to get the ball to the rim, whether it’s through a drive or through a post-up.
“We made a couple of attempts that were failed attempts. We couldn’t capitalize.”
Greater Latrobe scored just eight points in the quarter, with Noonan and Ryan Sickenberger providing the only field goals. Each player finished with 10 points,while Clair netted seven for the Wildcats. The 39 points also set a season-low output for GL, which averages more than 61 per game.
On the other end of the spectrum, Fox Chapel’s defense ranks as the best in the entire WPIAL, allowing just 42.1 points per contest.
“They’re bigger kids and they have a lot of length. If you’re not going to be able to hit seams and challenge them at the rim, they’ll just pack it in,” Wetzel explained. “You’re not going to make any headway unless you beat your man one-on-one and draw two guys.”
With the outcome decided early in the fourth quarter, Fox Chapel called upon sophomore Russell Fenton, who scored eight points in the quarter. Fenton is the son of former Greater Latrobe player Keith Fenton, who was a high-school teammate of Wetzel’s. Russell Fenton is also the cousin of Reed Fenton, a standout for the Wildcats last season who is now playing collegiately at Lehigh.
Vento led the Foxes with 22 points while Baldauf provided 11.
In junior varsity action, Fox Chapel claimed a 49-38 victory. Zach Marucco paced the Wildcats with 10 points.
Greater Latrobe continues section action Friday (7:30 p.m.) at Penn-Trafford.
