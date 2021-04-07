The Greater Latrobe baseball team needed additional extra innings to defeat Hempfield Area.
The Wildcats produced a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to take down McKeesport Area, 6-5, during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game played Tuesday at Graham-Sobota Field.
The Wildcats only scored runs in two of the 10 innings, but they made their marks count.
McKeesport Area produced single runs in the top of the first and second innings for an early 2-0 lead. The Tigers added to the advantage with a three-run fifth to make it a 5-0 game, but the Wildcats got it all back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The score stayed that way through the sixth and seventh, forcing extra innings, and it remained, 5-5, in the eighth and ninth innings until the Wildcats put up the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th to end the marathon set.
It was Greater Latrobe’s first game in a week. The Wildcats (1-0, 3-1) edged out Upper Arlington Ohio, 2-0, and defeated Baldwin, 7-4, during a pair of games played at Graham-Sobota Field a little more than a week ago. Greater Latrobe allowed a late lead to slip away during an exhibition setback last Tuesday at Indiana Area before the Wildcats’ big section win against McKeesport Area a week later.
It will be a quick turnaround for the Wildcats, as Greater Latrobe visits McKeesport Area, 4 p.m. today in the second contest of the two-game, back-to-back set against the Tigers. The WPIAL previously agreed to play section games on back-to-back days.
Drew Clair led the way at the plate on Tuesday for Greater Latrobe with two hits, including a double and two runs. Chase Sickenberger singled twice and scored a run, while Logan Short also produced two hits. Tucker Knupp singled and scored, while Mason Krinock and Rayce King also crossed for the Wildcats, who pounded out six runs on 10 hits. Krinock also stole a pair of bases.
The Wildcats received solid pitching, as Alex Woodring and Tommy Ciesielski combined to strike out 20 batters and walk just three in 10 innings.
Woodring got the start, allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks. Ciesielski was the winning pitcher, as he gave up just one hit and didn’t allow a run, ending with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. Woodring threw 65 of his 97 pitches for strikes, while Ciesielski threw 47 strikes on 73 pitches.
Jason Peteson paced the Tigers at the plate with three hits, including a double and a run. Shaun Kellerman added two hits, including a two-bagger, a run and two RBI, while Alex Reigh also singled and scored for the Tigers, who scored five runs on eight hits.
Reigh suffered the pitching defeat, as he gave up one unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in four-and-two-thirds innings. Dustin Strom was the starter, giving up two earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in four innings. Peteson allowed three earned runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.
———
McKeesport Greater Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Reigh 4 1 1 Short 5 0 2 Willoshell 5 0 0 Sickenbrgr 3 1 2 Strom 5 1 1 Amatucci 3 0 0 Peteson 4 1 3 Knupp 5 1 1 Boyle 5 0 0 Petrosky 4 0 1 Johnson 2 1 0 Carns 0 0 0 Sonic 1 0 0 King 3 1 0 Kellermn 5 1 2 Clair 4 2 2 Heyz 4 0 0 Batista 3 0 1 Alfer 1 0 0 Miele 3 0 0 Lawrence 4 0 1 Wilson 1 0 1 Miller 0 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0
Totals 40 5 8 Totals 34 6 10McKeesport 110 030 000 0 — 5 8 1Gr. Latrobe 000 050 000 1 — 6 10 3 Doubles: Clair (GL); Kellerman, Peteson (MA) Strikeouts by: Woodring-10, Ciesielski-10 (GL); Strom-5, Peteson-0, Reigh-6 (MA) Base on balls by: Woodring-3, Ciesieski-0 (GL); Strom-4, Peteson-3, Reigh-1 (MA) Winning pitcher: Tommy Ciesielski Losing pitcher: Alex Reigh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.