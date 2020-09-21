Nolan Agostoni and Tanner Sabol led the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team to a strong 5-0 victory against Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Saturday at Penn-Trafford.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with a 1-0 record overall and 1-0 in section play. The Wildcats just missed the playoffs last season, finishing fifth in the section at 5-8-1 and 7-9-1 overall. They return seven full-time starters and nine other letterman from a team that reached the playoffs in 2018.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 8 p.m. Tuesday at home, Rossi Field, against Norwin, the early section front-runner with a 2-0 section and overall record. The Knights finished second in the section last season and reached the WPIAL Quad 4A quarterfinals.
The Wildcats have high hopes for the 2020 season and they were sharp in their section opener at Penn-Trafford. Agostoni scored twice, while Will Casey, Nico Lorenzi and Nate Myers also found the back of the net. Sabol recorded the shutout in goal, complemented by a strong defensive effort.
Lorenzi found penetration off the dribble early and Casey finished in front of the Penn-Trafford keeper to give Greater Latrobe an early 1-0 lead. Lorenzi scored a goal of his own following a Penn-Trafford attempted clear. Agostoni scored his first goal, finishing a Ryan Banks cross to give Greater Latrobe a 3-0 lead.
Penn-Trafford started the second half strong, in an attempt to rally back into the game, but Greater Latrobe extended its advantage. Banks, about 10 minutes into the second half, fed Agostoni for his second goal and a 4-0 Wildcats advantage. With 24 minutes left in the game, Myers finished from a distance off an Agostoni helper on a play that began with a Michael Shoemaker throw-in.
