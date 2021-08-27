Greater Latrobe opened its section slate with a win on Thursday, the Ligonier Valley boys suffered its first section loss, the Derry Area girls’ fell and the Greensburg Central Catholic girls continued to roll from the previous season.
The Wildcats posted a 223-238 victory against Armstrong during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match at Latrobe Country Club. The Rams lost a narrow decision, 221-224, in WPIAL Section 2-AA action at Champion Lakes Golf Club, while Geibel Catholic topped the Derry Area girls, 196-235, in WPIAL Section 1-AA play. GCC blasted Southmoreland, 150-238 during a Section 1-AA match at Pleasant Valley Golf Club on Thursday, while the Class 2A Lady Centurions edged out Class 3A North Allegheny a day earlier, 161-177 at Mount Odin Golf Course.
Greater Latrobe is 1-0 in section play and 1-1 overall. The Wildcats lost an exhibition match against Pittsburgh Central Catholic earlier this week, and they placed sixth out of eight teams at the annual Gary Garrison Invitational at Latrobe Country Club.
Owen Miele led the Wildcats on Thursday with a 2-over-par-38, while Jake Pavlik followed at 6-over-42. Miele dropped two birdies and three pars, while Pavlik finished with four pars during his round. P.J. Germano finished with a 46, while Ben Ridilla shot a 48 and Daylan Yeager contributed a 49.
Zane Lasher led Armstrong (0-1) with a 7-over-43, while Logan Gawlinski shot a 9-over-45. Maddox Rearic was one back at 46, Owen Brison shot a 48 and Dylan Morris ended at 56.
Greater Latrobe returns to action on Tuesday at Franklin Regional during an exhibition match.
Ligonier Valley fell to 0-2 in section play and 1-2 overall following its loss to GCC. The Rams defeated Central Cambria in exhibition play, but lost against Derry Area and the Centurions (2-1) in their most recent matches. In between they placed second at the Jerry Roman Chairman’s Cup Tournament at Cedarbrook Golf Course earlier this week.
Josh Harbert led Ligonier Valley as the low medalist against GCC with a 41.
The Rams are back in action Tuesday against Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley for another section match.
Geibel’s Claire Konieczny shot a 36 to lead all scorers against the Derry Area girls.
Bethany Dixon led the Lady Trojans with a 49, while Allie Chamberlain came in at 55. Sarah Konieczny carded a 49 for Geibel, while Kharisma Zylka and Audra Holonida shot a 54 and 57, respectively for Geibel.
The Derry Area girls will host Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m. Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Meghan Zambruno led GCC on Thursday against Southmoreland with a 1-under-par-34, followed by Izzy Aigner, who shot a 1-over-par-36. Ella Zambruno fired a 3-over-par-38, while Liv Kana shot a 42. Rachel Wilson led Southmoreland with a 54.
A day earlier, the Class 2A Lady Centurions knocked off Class 3A North Allegheny. North Allegheny finished as the runners-up in Class 3A in 2019.
Meghan Zambruno led the way again during the Lady Centurions’ 16-stroke victory with a 3-under-par-34. Sister Ella Zambruno shot a 1-over-par-38, while Kaite Rankin carded a 38 for the visiting Lady Tigers at Mount Odin Golf Course.
GCC, as a team, finished second in the state during the PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive team championship. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize in 2020, they have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons.
GCC won its sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship in 2020. Also four GCC golfers — Meghan Zambruno, Angelika Dewicki, Ella Zambruno and Aigner — finished among the top 11 in the state individually. Meghan Zambruno was fifth in the state, while Dewicki earned a seventh-place tie. Ella Zambruno was in a ninth-place tie and Aigner secured an 11th-place tie.
