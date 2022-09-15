20220912-GLFulton2.jpg

Wildcat running back Robby Fulton takes the handoff from quarterback John Wetzel in Greater Latrobe’s 49-14 loss last week to Hempfield Area.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

In their final tune-up before beginning conference play, the Greater Latrobe Wildcats got a taste of what could await them this week. Greater Latrobe fell 49-14 at home to Hempfield Area last week, the first setback of the season for the Wildcats. Next up, Greater Latrobe (2-1) commences Class 4A Big Seven Conference play Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against one of the top programs in all of the WPIAL — Thomas Jefferson.

In the loss to the Spartans, the Wildcats played on even terms well into the second quarter, but Hempfield Area, which competes in Class 5A, scored the final 35 points of the contest. While the Wildcats struggled to find any rhythm on offense, the Spartans seemingly got stronger on offense as the game progressed.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

