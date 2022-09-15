In their final tune-up before beginning conference play, the Greater Latrobe Wildcats got a taste of what could await them this week. Greater Latrobe fell 49-14 at home to Hempfield Area last week, the first setback of the season for the Wildcats. Next up, Greater Latrobe (2-1) commences Class 4A Big Seven Conference play Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against one of the top programs in all of the WPIAL — Thomas Jefferson.
In the loss to the Spartans, the Wildcats played on even terms well into the second quarter, but Hempfield Area, which competes in Class 5A, scored the final 35 points of the contest. While the Wildcats struggled to find any rhythm on offense, the Spartans seemingly got stronger on offense as the game progressed.
“Credit to Hempfield. They played really well,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “Their pace gets to people. You can see it, especially in the second half.”
Prady pointed to the second quarter as the turning point, however, as his team committed turnovers that allowed the Spartans to notch consecutive touchdowns and take a 28-14 lead into the locker room.
Greater Latrobe senior running back Robby Fulton, who eclipsed 200 yards rushing in each of his first two games in a Wildcats’ uniform, compiled just 43 yards rushing on 13 attempts and one reception for 11 yards. That stat line was more so indicative of the battle in the trenches, though, as opposed to any shortcomings by Fulton.
“They kind of got the better of us up front, made it tough for him to find any room,” Prady noted.
Quarterback John Wetzel struggled throwing the ball, as he connected on just two passes for nine yards and had an interception. He did pace the ground game, though, with 73 yards on 16 carries.
While the Spartans proved their superiority on Friday, the Wildcats also suffered some self-inflicted wounds that they’ll need to clean up to have success moving forward.
“We were misaligned a bunch of times – just uncharacteristically doing some things that we don’t typically do,” Prady stated. “The effort from our guys was good, I just thought we didn’t execute real well.”
Conversely, Thomas Jefferson has been lauded for its execution for decades, as the Jaguars have achieved unparalleled success under longtime head coach Bill Cherpak. Cherpak, who is nearing 30 years at the helm of the program, has captured nine WPIAL titles, a district record.
Thomas Jefferson, which reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals last year, opened the 2022 campaign with a rare lopsided loss, 41-10, to Millville, New Jersey. TJ rebounded with consecutive wins, though, defeating Baldwin, and blasting West Mifflin 38-0 last week.
“Those guys are big, they’re physical, they’re well coached,” Prady said of the Jags. “They don’t try to hide what they do. Formation wise, they’re pretty simple, I think by design.”
Although stats were not recorded in the season-opening defeat for Thomas Jefferson (2-1), QB Brody Evans has connected on 31-of-53 attempts for 403 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. His favorite target, Sean Sullivan, has 14 catches for 222 yards. On the ground, running back Elias Lippincott has impressed, as he’s amassed 233 yards on 43 attempts. Sullivan and Lippincott are tied with three touchdowns a piece to pace the Jags.
While the skill position players generate most of the attention, the Jaguars’ success begins along the offensive line. Neutralizing that unit is the biggest key for a Wildcats’ defense that has allowed 82 points over the past two games after a shutout to begin the campaign.
“We’re going to have to play low. We’re going to have to play with leverage,” Prady detailed. “If those guys get on us, they got us by 50 pounds, 80 pounds.
“If we’re unsure of what we’re doing one bit, they’re going to be on us and it’s going to be tough. We gotta play fast,” he added.
On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats will likely rely heavily on Fulton once again, but he could see limited running space for the second week in a row. The Jaguars are just as formidable along the defensive line, keyed by Wisconsin commit Jordan Mayer, a three-star edge rusher.
“He’s a force out there. He’s long and he’s explosive off the ball, offensively and defensively; somebody we have to be aware of all game, for sure,” Prady noted of Mayer. “They just dare you to run the ball at them, and most people can’t.”
After playing in the 5A classification since the expansion to six classes, the Wildcats will dive into 4A against the possible conference favorite. Friday will mark the first of six consecutive conference tilts, which concludes on Oct. 21 against the other conference heavyweight, McKeesport Area.
While the nonconference schedule gave the Wildcats a taste of success, it also provided a glimpse of how far the team still must improve in order to compete with the top teams.
“Of course they were hurt Friday night and Saturday morning, but they understand that we have 10 games and we gotta move on to our fourth game. There’s no time to really get too high or too low after these games,” Prady detailed following the loss. “None of it matters to this point. These games are the ones that matter. We gotta be prepared for six straight weeks here to play really good teams, week in and week out.”
