It was a big opening weekend for the Greater Latrobe baseball team.
The Wildcats hosted a season-opening, two-day event at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Complex against a WPIAL Class 6A school and a storied program from Ohio, which featured an old friend.
Alex Woodring led the Wildcats to a season-opening 2-0 shutout against Ohio’s Upper Arlington on Saturday before the Greater Latrobe offense broke out during a 7-4 victory against Baldwin on Sunday.
The Wildcats (2-0) started the season with a big Saturday afternoon win against Upper Arlington, a perennial contender in Ohio. The Golden Bears have won 17 district championships and a pair of state titles. That includes a district title in 2019, an Ohio Capital Conference championship and a regional runner-up effort during a season in which the Golden Bears finished 21-10 overall.
Also of significance, Nate Campbell, a former area standout, who starred at Greater Latrobe, in addition to with Latrobe Legion and the AAABA Tournament, locally, is in his seventh season as assistant coach at Upper Arlington. Campbell, a four-year letter winner and Academic All-American at nearby Capital University, works with hitters and outfielders and is engaged to his fiancé, Emily.
Woodring and the Wildcats spoiled Campbell’s return to his hometown on Saturday.
Woodring pitched a complete-game shutout, as he needed just 86 pitches to go the distance. Woodring allowed just five hits, as he struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in the victory. He threw 62 of his 86 pitches for strikes, inducing five groundouts and 10 flyouts, while throwing first-pitch strikes to 19 of 26 batters faced.
A run in the bottom of the first inning was all Woodring needed for the victory, but the Wildcats provided insurance in the home half of the fifth. Chase Sickenberger singled on a 3-1 count to bring in the eventual game-winning run in the first inning.
Vinny Amatucci doubled and scored to lead the Wildcats at the plate, while Logan Short also contributed a two-bagger. Tucker Knupp drove in a run with a single and Mason Krinock also crossed, as Greater Latrobe produced two runs on five hits.
Alex Whetsell led Upper Arlington offensively with two singles, while Joe Hendrix and Kuyper Lashutka both doubled for the Golden Bears, who put up five hits. Grayson Thompson was impressive in defeat, giving up an earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in four innings. Chris Schueler also gave up an unearned run with two strikeouts and zero walks in two innings.
The Wildcats carried their strong play into Sunday afternoon’s game against Baldwin. They opened a 3-0 lead after the first inning and turned a 3-2 lead into a 6-2 advantage with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Baldwin trimmed the deficit to two runs, 6-4, but the Wildcats added another run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sickenberger paced Greater Latrobe at the plate on Sunday with two hits, including a double, two runs and a RBI. Clay Petrosky also added two hits, including a double and two RBI, while Drew Clair also drove in a pair of runs. Amatucci had a single and a run, Landan Carns scored twice and Erik Batista had a RBI for Greater Latrobe, which put up seven runs on six hits.
Rayce King was the winning pitcher. He gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in four-and-two-thirds. Knupp allowed two runs, zero earned, on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in two-and-a-third innings pitched.
Nick Santillo led Baldwin with two singles and a run, while Dylan Wise also singled twice. Tim Dowd scored twice, while Mike Sabo also crossed for the Highlanders, who scored four runs on six hits.
Carson Chapel took the loss. He gave up four earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and four hits. Santillo surrendered three earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Petrosky doubled on a 1-1 count in the first inning, staking Greater Latrobe to an early lead. King and Clair had RBI, as Greater Latrobe scored three runs in the fifth inning to break it open.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to travel to Indiana Area, 4 p.m. Tuesday before another scheduled home game, 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Connellsville Area.
———
U. Arlington Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Lindeboom 3 0 0 Short 3 0 1 Hayek 3 0 0 Sicknbrgr 3 0 1 Lashutka 3 0 1 Amatucci 3 1 1 Hendrix 3 0 1 Knupp 2 0 1 Evans 3 0 1 King 1 0 0 Henry 3 0 0 Wilson 3 0 0 Porter 3 0 0 Clair 3 0 1 Whetsell 3 0 2 Batista 2 0 0 Vilardo 2 0 0 Miele 1 0 0 Thompsn 0 0 0 Petrosky 1 0 0 Schueler 0 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0 Woodring 0 0 0
Totals 26 0 5 Totals 22 2 5Up. Arlngtn 000 000 0 — 0 5 0Gr. Latrobe 100 010 0 — 2 5 1 Doubles: Amatucci, Short (GL), Hendrix, Lashutka (UA) Strikeouts by: Woodring-5 (GL); Thompson-5, Schueler-2 (UA) Base on balls by: Woodring-0 (GL); Thompson-3, Schueler-0 (UA) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Jayson Thompson
———
Baldwin Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Santillo 4 1 2 Short 3 0 1 Brian 3 0 0 Sicknbrgr 3 2 2 Rauch 3 0 1 Amatucci 4 1 1 Dowd 0 2 0 Knupp 1 1 0 Ingold 4 0 0 Petrosky 3 1 2 Chapel 3 0 1 King 1 0 0 Lavelle 2 0 0 Clair 3 0 0 Wyse 4 0 2 Batista 2 0 0 Hindmn 2 0 0 Krinock 3 0 0 Deering 1 0 0 Carns 0 2 0 Bobuk 2 0 0 Basciano 0 0 0 Sabo 1 1 0 Miele 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 6 Totals 23 7 6Baldwin 010 012 0 — 4 6 0Gr. Latrobe 300 031 x — 7 6 4 Doubles: Petrosky, Sickenberger (GL) Strikeouts by: King-6, Knupp-3 (GL); Chapel-8, Santillo-2 (B) Base on balls by: King-3, Knupp-1 (GL); Chapel-4, Santillo-3 (B) Winning pitcher: Rayce King Losing pitcher: Carson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.