Now that one of the “big boys” is out of the way, Greater Latrobe gets — not one, but — two non-conference football games to work on things for the rest of the WPIAL Class 5A Big East slate.
The first of those games is 7 p.m. Friday just down the road at Class 3A Mount Pleasant Area.
“I think all of us would rather have any exhibition games before the start of conference play, especially under these circumstances,” Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco offered, “but that’s the way it is. And it’s that way for everybody.
“In that regard, you’re on an even playing field. But, yeah, it’ll be nice to have these two exhibition games to get a chance to learn more about your football team, build on the things you’re doing well and correct the mistakes that you need to.”
Those “circumstances” Marucco refers to are the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the many changes — practice, schedule, season and otherwise — that have taken place over the past month or so. With the season pushed back two weeks and shortened to seven games, Greater Latrobe (0-1) not only opened up with a conference game, they did so against Penn-Trafford, one of the two teams expected to vie for the title.
And it didn’t start — in every sense of the word — well for the Wildcats. Penn-Trafford scored the first 34 points, including 27 in nine plays, and went on to a 48-14 win.
“It came down to us not getting off to the start we wanted to,” Marucco reflected. “Anytime you’re playing a quality football team like Penn-Trafford, you can’t spot them 27 points in the first quarter.
“We played pretty good football from that point on. I thought we settled down over the final three quarters.”
Even though P-T posted the first five touchdowns, the game — because of a failed two-point try — never went to mercy rule in the second half. And it’s not like there was a wide disparity in the statistics as Greater Latrobe totaled 317 yards, with senior quarterback Landan Carns (6-2, 200) throwing for 158 on 13 of 27 passing while senior running back Dylan Gustafson (5-10, 170) rushed for 78 on 13 carries and one touchdown each, to 499 for Penn-Trafford. A big reason for that is the Wildcats having returned four starters along the offensive line, including three seniors in center Alex Aiello (5-7, 210), guard Payton Hrehovchak (5-10, 190) and tackle Isaac Landry (5-11, 225) along with junior guard Tyler Lynch (6-0, 230) while junior left tackle Jacob Brisky (6-2, 205) is the lone newcomer.
Then, after getting its first score and blocking a punt, Greater Latrobe couldn’t punch it in from the 5-yard line. The Wildcats were stopped inches away only to have Brad Ford break off a 99-yard touchdown run, the longest in school history, with all of the Warriors’ scores — in usual P-T fashion — covering 11 or more yards.
“They’re a good football team,” Marucco conceded. “They made more plays than we did, but it’s something we can learn from moving forward.
“And, overall, I thought it was a very clean and well-played football game on both sides,” he added, referring to the fact that there were only six penalties in the game with just one for GL. “I thought that was significant because everyone’s kind of behind on things in preparation for the season.
“But we certainly have to get off to a better start. I need to make sure we’re ready to play.
“Our focus is that we’ve got to be ready to play, and that’s on me. We’ll be ready to play this week.”
And the Wildcats will be going up against what Marucco calls “a pretty typical Mount Pleasant Area team. They have some experience and nice size.”
The Vikings did graduate 15 seniors from last year’s WPIAL Class 3A playoff team, one of those being the team’s leading rusher in Jake Johnson, who ran for more than 1,100 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. However, they also have six starters back on offense, including Pete Billey (6-3, 240), a bruising senior running back at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds.
Limited last year because of an early-season injury, Billey still contributed 472 rushing yards. Mount Pleasant Area also returns quarterback Asher O’Connor (6-0, 180) and wide receiver-slotback Jonas King, who stands 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds.
A year ago, O’Connor and King hooked up 12 times for 190 yards. O’Connor finished 37 of 103 for 719 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions.
“You have to make sure you keep them in check. They can hurt you,” Marucco noted.
Then there’s senior offensive lineman-noseguard Ian Fasano, who — at 5-foot-11 and 250 pounds — is a disruptor on defense. He was the Interstate Conference’s top defensive lineman in 2019.
The group helped Mount Pleasant Area (1-0) open its season with a 21-14 Class 3A Interstate Conference victory against South Allegheny last week.
“They have a nice core group of players,” Marucco said. “They’re all pretty good.
“They’re going to try and run the ball, and they play pretty good defense. That’s their identity.
“And they’re physical. You certainly have to match them in that regard.”
All things considered, Marucco is just grateful to be playing at this point, even if it is in front of only a limited number of fans, most being parents. He realizes that could change at any time if players happen to test positive for COVID-19.
“There’s no taking away that it’s a unique experience when you go from playing in front of nearly full stadiums to only a few people, and you’ve got to adjust to that,” Marucco responded. “And everybody has to do that.
“But we were able to get to this point, and that’s the best thing. We’re at least able to play a football game. We don’t take that for granted.”
