Whatever head coach Brad Wetzel said to his Greater Latrobe basketball team at halftime of last Friday’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 home game against Woodland Hills, it worked.
“Coach’s halftime speech really got us,” is how Ryan Sickenberger put it.
At the time, Greater Latrobe trailed winless Woodland Hills by 12 points. But the Wildcats methodically worked their way back, taking the lead midway through the fourth quarter and — after falling behind once again — got a long-range three-pointer from Sickenberger with eight seconds left and then a steal for a 53-52 victory.
“I was just looking to get the ball and put it up,” the Greater Latrobe senior guard responded. “Coach had a good play for us, and I just got open.”
And he made it count...in more ways than one, as the Wildcats improved to 3-2 in the section and 3-3 overall. However, Sickenberger wasn’t the first option on the play following a Greater Latrobe timeout with 16.1 seconds left down by two, 52-50.
“We just tried to get some separation for guys who can score. Really, our first look was not there,” Wetzel allowed.
“I thought we had a wide-open three, and then Ryan ends up with the ball in his hands. We just wanted guys spaced out who could make a play.”
Sickenberger did just that, from straight on and about 23 feet. It was his third trey of the fourth quarter with all of his 12 points coming on threes.
The Wildcats also forced Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-5) into four turnovers from the midway point of the final quarter on. The first of those came right before junior guard Chase Sickenberger, Ryan’s younger brother, scored to give Greater Latrobe its first lead — 46-45 — since the opening quarter.
But the Wolverines got a basket by junior guard Deontae Williams and a three-point play from junior forward Delrius Robinson with 1:59 remaining to go back in front at 50-46. Ryan Sickenberger responded with the first of his two long-distance threes, but the Wildcats were still looking at a two-point deficit when Woodland Hills called timeout at :45.5.
The Wildcats then fouled Williams, sending him to the line for a one-and-one. But, for whatever reason, Williams — on the front end of the bonus — faked like he was going to put up the free-throw, resulting in a violation that gave possession to Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe then took two timeouts, one with 29 seconds to play and the other at :16.1. That’s when the Wildcats set up the play where the ball eventually got into the hands of Ryan Sickenberger from between the circles for what turned out to be the game-winning shot.
“I told the guys just to keep playing,” Ryan Sickenberger said, referring to the second half after Greater Latrobe gave up 34 in the first, including 23 in the second quarter. That turned what was a one-point game into a 34-22 differential at the break.
The Wildcats led, 8-3, early thanks to treys by both Sickenbergers. But Woodland Hills came back to take a one-point edge after the first frame, 11-10, and stretched it out in the second.
With the score at 22-18 in favor of Woodland Hills, the Wolverines netted six straight points — four from T’rek Scipio and two by Williams — to increase the advantage to double digits. A three-pointer from sophomore guard Chaz Cobbs made it 31-19, and that’s the margin Woodland Hills had at halftime, 24-22.
“Things were not going our way,” Wetzel understated. “And for whatever reason, the mood was flat.
“Then, in the second half, they had a challenge upon them to get the tempo going, and they did. It was a sustained effort.
“It was right from the start of the third quarter. And we needed that because those guys played so well for Woodland Hills.
“I felt fortunate to be down 12 at the half. In the second half, it was a challenge, and I give these guys credit.”
Right away, Chase Sickenberger came up with a steal and layup. Later, Ryan Sickenberger hit a three-pointer to get Greater Latrobe within three, 45-42.
Woodland Hills called an immediate timeout, but the Wildcats still scored the subsequent four points and — even though they had to rally again — pulled it out.
Leading the comeback in the third quarter for Greater Latrobe was senior guard Frank Newill, who had 10 of his game-high 18 points in the period. Chase Sickenberger was next with 17 points.
“One play led to another, and we just kept working to finish it out,” added Greater Latrobe senior reserve guard Nick Rauco, who was pressed into more playing time because of second-half foul trouble to the Wildcats.
“I take pride in trying to come off the bench. I think, as a senior, you got to step up and show the younger guys.
“You just got to work on what you’re good at. That’s defense for me. If that’s what the team needs, I’ll do it.”
Three players for Woodland Hills were in double figures in points, as well. Scipio had 18, Cobbs 11, and Robinson 10.
Greater Latrobe’s next game was to be at Penn Hills on Tuesday to conclude the first half of section play, but it’s now postponed and could be canceled altogether. Penn Hills has a policy where its players wear masks during games because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Greater Latrobe does not.
Instead, the Wildcats are at home, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday against neighboring Hempfield Area in a non-section game. Both teams were in the same section for many years until Greater Latrobe dropped down from Class 6A starting this season.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity also won by a point, 37-36, against Woodland Hills for its first section victory. Nine players scored for the Wildcats (1-4), led by Ben Hamaty’s nine points while Darius Davis and Tyler Mondock each had eight.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.