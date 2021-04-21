Greater Latrobe may have lost more than a girls’ softball game that could go a long way in deciding the WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 title.
In what started out as a pitchers’ duel, Penn-Trafford, the defending state champion from two years ago, got a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning — with Greater Latrobe one out away from pulling out a win — for a 4-2 decision over the host Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon.
The other loss for Greater Latrobe, which dropped to 2-1 in the section (3-3 overall), may be its No. 1 pitcher, senior Jordan Tallman.
In the bottom of the sixth, when the Lady Wildcats grabbed a 2-1 lead on RBI-singles by Emily Schmucker and Jenna Tallman, Jordan Tallman was hit by a pitch on her elbow. She stayed in the game to try and finish it out, and had Penn-Trafford (5-0, 6-3) down to its final out.
But that’s when P-T’s Kylee Piconi hit an opposite-field, three-run dinger on an 0-2 pitch that was left out over the plate.
“She pitched well,” Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin said of Tallman.
Then, to add injury to insult, Jordan Tallman took a line-drive off of the wrist of her right throwing arm and was forced to leave the game, while freshman Kayla Williams was called on in relief. Tallman was taken to the hospital, but her status wasn’t immediately known.
“It doesn’t look good,” Kovalcin said, adding that it could be a possible fracture. “But whatever the case may be, we just have to keep on pushing forward.”
Up until that time, Jordan Tallman and P-T’s Mia Smith were locked in a battle in the circle. Smith ended up as the winning pitcher, limiting Greater Latrobe to three hits, striking out 12 batters and walking none while Tallman fanned 11.
Both teams also combined for only seven hits. Brooke Cleland had two of the four for the Lady Warriors.
Jordan Tallman issued three walks, all in the top of the first to load the bases with no outs. But she struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
With Tallman and Smith in control, the game stayed that way — 0-0 — through four innings. Then, in the top of the fifth, Penn-Trafford broke the scoreless tie when Sarah Eisenhuth doubled and — following a pair of fly-outs — eventually scored on a passed ball and wild pitch.
At that point, Tallman had 10 strikeouts, and Smith eight. And neither team scored in its next at-bat.
However, in the home half of the sixth, the Lady Wildcats jumped in front on those hits by Schmucker and Tallman. They came after a two-out double by Lauren Bisignani.
And Greater Latrobe even loaded the bases after that on two hit-batsmen. But the Lady Wildcats weren’t able to push across any more runs when a strikeout ended the threat, although they led, 2-1, after six.
One-half inning after getting plunked on the elbow — also on her throwing arm — Jordan Tallman had the Lady Wildcats within an out of victory. But Tallman left a pitch on the outside part of the plate, and Piconi went the opposite way with it and over the fence for the decisive runs with Greater Latrobe going quietly in order in the bottom of the seventh.
“I think we tried going to the well one too many times,” Kovalcin conceded. “(Piconi) was crowding the plate and we should’ve gone inside on her.
“Hey, they have a great hitting team,” he continued. “They put the ball in play.
“You’ re not going to hold down a team like that forever. They’re going to score some runs.
“But it’s one me because we worked on some things that didn’t materialize in the batter’s box today We’ll have to go back and work on some things starting (today) as far as batting and how we’re going to attack different pitchers and things like that.”
Speaking of pitchers, should Jordan Tallman’s season be over, Kovalcin and the Lady Wildcats will turn to Williams and sophomore Josie Straigis. And Kovalcin says he’s comfortable using them.
“They’ve played a lot of travel ball,” Kovalcin noted. “They can throw strikes. We just have to play defense and hit the ball a little more, that’s all. “The season isn’t over. We’re still going after it.”
Greater Latrobe’s next section game is Monday at Thomas Jefferson. The Lady Wildcats won the first meeting between the teams, 2-0, on a walkoff homer by Jordan Tallman in the bottom of the seventh.
In the meantime, Greater Latrobe will play Friday at home against Kiski Area in a non-section contest at Graham-Sobota Field.
Penn-Trafford Greater Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Piconi 3 1 1 Novak 4 0 0 Prady 3 0 0 Bisignani 3 1 1 Cleland 3 0 1 Schmuckr 3 1 1 Little 2 0 0 Je. Tallman 2 0 1 Pusateri 3 0 0 Blair 2 0 0 Yamrick 3 0 0 Jo. Tallman 2 0 0 Moorhead 3 0 0 Williams 3 0 0 Eisenhuth 2 2 1 Watson 3 0 0 Cermak 2 0 0 Straigis 2 0 0 Allen 1 1 1 McHenry 0 0 0 Smith 0 0 0
Totals 25 4 4 Totals 25 2 3Penn-Traff. 000 010 3 — 4 4 1Gr. Latrobe 000 002 0 — 2 3 3 Doubles: Bisignani (GL); Eisenhuth (P-T) Home Run: Piconi (P-T) Strikeouts by: Jo. Tallman-11, Williams-0 (GL); Smith-12 (P-T) Base on balls by: Jo. Tallman-3, Williams-0 (GL); Smith-3 (P-T) Winning pitcher: Mia Smith Losing pitcher: Jordan Tallman
