Greater Latrobe baseball lost a close 4-3 contest to host Penn-Trafford Tuesday.
The Wildcats tied its Class 5A, Section 1 game in the top-of-the-sixth inning, before the Warriors played the role of the spoiler and posted a run in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
The game also wrapped up section play for the Wildcats, who finish at 8-2 in section play and are 10-6 overall.
Penn-Trafford jumped out in front when Tyler Freas singled, scoring Braden Boss in the second inning.
The Wildcats would get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Vinny Amatucci singled on a ground ball to center field, allowing Jake Cramer to score, knotting it a 1-1.
In the bottom of the inning, the Warrior would take the lead again when Jacob Otto hit a line-drive single to center field, bringing home Freas for the score.
Penn-Trafford scored again in the fifth inning when Jason Sabol stole home, putting the Warriors up 3-1.
Logan Short with a two-run homer would draw the Wildcats even at 3-3 in the top-of-the-sixth inning.
The Warriors would take the lead and win in the bottom of the inning when Freas singled and scored Boss.
Dylan Grabowski earned the win for Penn-Trafford. He went seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out ten and walking zero.
Jacob Albaugh took the loss for Greater Latrobe. He allowed four hits and three runs over four innings, striking out three.
Jake Cramer led Greater Latrobe Wildcats Varsity with two hits in three at-bats.
The Wildcats will next travel to Altoona to face Mifflin County at the Altoona Curve Stadium on May 6.
