Football coaches rarely acknowledge moral victories, but there’s no question that the Wildcats took plenty of positives from their 31-21 defeat at Thomas Jefferson last Friday.
Going against one of the most dominant programs in Pennsylvania, Greater Latrobe was within one score for most of the fourth quarter. Perhaps just as notably, the Wildcats (2-2) showed no signs of intimidation, even after falling into a 14-point deficit in the first half.
“I think it starts on Monday. I think they were really focused – had a good week of practice,” Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady said of his team’s mindset. “That belief comes from that good preparation. TJ’s a great program, but we’re not far off from being pretty good ourselves.”
Robby Fulton’s season has been better than pretty good to this point, as the senior running back had another attention-grabbing performance. Fulton rushed 16 times for 196 yards and two long scores, including a 74-yard third-quarter scamper that pulled the Wildcats to within seven points, at 28-21.
Even when Fulton wasn’t breaking long runs, he was consistently able to find yardage, a significant accomplishment against a stout Thomas Jefferson defense that posted a shutout in its previous outing.
“We didn’t have a lot of negative plays. We were able to keep the chains moving a few times,” Prady detailed. “I think being able to throw the ball a little bit helped, too. That’s something going forward we have to continue to work on.”
To that point, sophomore QB John Wetzel threw for 78 yards and a touchdown, nearly matching his passing total from the first three contests combined. That TD pass went to senior tight end Corey Boerio, who paced the Wildcats with three catches for 57 yards.
“Corey works hard to get open. I think when teams are geared towards stopping Robby, that opens up Corey a little bit,” Prady noted.
After permitting 28 points to the Jaguars in the first half, the Wildcats’ defense impressed in the second half, allowing just a field goal. Linebacker Alex Tatsch led the way, as he registered a team-leading 13 tackles.
“Alex just finds a way to get around the ball, and he’s typically a pretty good finisher for us,” stated Prady.
Although a late fumble by Fulton inside the red zone erased any comeback hopes for the Wildcats, Prady credited his players for their effort.
“Our kids played exceptionally hard, which is what we asked of them,” he said. “We were in the game the whole game. It came down to the wire.”
Ultimately, though, the Wildcats lost their second game in a row, and more importantly, are 0-1 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference. That makes this Friday’s home game (7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium) against Laurel Highlands even more crucial.
“It’s an important game for us. We got to get back on the winning track,” said Prady.
Laurel Highlands, likewise, dropped their Big Seven Conference opener last week, a 33-0 home loss against powerhouse McKeesport Area. However, the Mustangs (2-2) boast one of the top players in Pennsylvania in senior Rodney Gallagher. Gallagher, who was also an elite college basketball prospect, opted to focus his college path on football and committed to West Virginia University in May. While he’s expected to play wide receiver for the Mountaineers, Gallagher has shifted between receiver and QB during his time at Laurel Highlands.
In recent weeks, Gallagher has taken most of his snaps behind center, as he’s hit on 29-of-50 passes for 476 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Perhaps his best attribute at quarterback, though, is his ability to create with his legs, as he’s amassed 126 yards rushing and has scored seven touchdowns in 2022.
“I think they want the ball in his hands as much as possible,” Prady stated. “He’s so elusive. He’s so smooth with the ball in his hands. We have to make sure we have more than one guy on the tackle because he’s certainly really good at making people miss.
“He can throw the ball, but we don’t want him loose in the secondary,” continued Prady.
Gallagher is not a one-man show for the Mustangs, though, as senior Keondre DeShields and sophomore Antwan Black are also playmakers. DeShields paces the Mustangs with 21 catches for 327 yards, and he’s scored three touchdowns. Black, meanwhile, also has three TDs, and he leads Laurel Highlands with 128 yards rushing.
Defensively, the Mustangs have allowed just 13 total points in their two wins, but have been gashed for 74 points combined in their two setbacks. Sophomore Parker Hoff leads the team with 30 tackles, while senior Kaden Friel has registered three sacks.
“They like to pressure you. Our offensive line has to keep their head up and pick up those blitzers,” Prady said of the Laurel Highlands’ defense.
Regardless, the offensive formula won’t change much for the Wildcats. Fulton has accounted for more than half of the total yards offensively, and that trend will continue if all goes according to plan.
“We’re going to feed Robby this week and see what happens,” Prady said.
The Mustangs, under the guidance of head coach Rich Kolesar, were one of the four playoff teams from the conference a year ago. With Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport Area looking like title contenders currently, Friday’s matchup between the Wildcats and Mustangs could already have significant playoff implications.
“It’s certainly a game that could go either way. Hopefully, it goes in our favor,” said Prady.
