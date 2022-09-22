Football coaches rarely acknowledge moral victories, but there’s no question that the Wildcats took plenty of positives from their 31-21 defeat at Thomas Jefferson last Friday.

Going against one of the most dominant programs in Pennsylvania, Greater Latrobe was within one score for most of the fourth quarter. Perhaps just as notably, the Wildcats (2-2) showed no signs of intimidation, even after falling into a 14-point deficit in the first half.

