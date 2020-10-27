Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer coach Tom Kennedy believes teams have to win high-stakes games to gain respect.
He feels the Wildcats earned that respect this season in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 action. Now, they want to prove their worth to the entire WPIAL.
No. 12-seeded Greater Latrobe opens the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs with a first-round game, 6:30 p.m. today at No. 5 Upper St. Clair.
“I don’t like to coach using a matter of pride and respect, so I said that these teams are going to know who we are when we start winning games like this,” Kennedy said. “They bought into it, and they just can’t wait to play and go out there. Most teams are not going to handle what we’re doing. Once the kids believe in you, and they see it’s working, and that they can win, they want to keep playing.”
The Wildcats were so strong in section play that they clinched a playoff spot on Oct. 12, with more than a week and four games remaining in the regular season.
Good thing. Kennedy and several players on the team tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), forcing a two-week quarantine. The Wildcats were nearly left out of the playoffs in favor of Connellsville Area because post-season games were initially scheduled during their quarantine. But when the brackets were released, the WPIAL listed Greater Latrobe’s playoff game as Tuesday, one day after quarantine was set to expire, allowing the Wildcats back into the playoffs.
“I sent out the message, telling the guys that they needed to stay in shape because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Kennedy said.
The Wildcats eventually found their way into the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second time in three years and the third time under Kennedy since 2014.
“When the guys asked me to come back, I said, if you want me to come back, I’m coming back, so we can go to the playoffs,” Kennedy said. “I said, if I come back, I want to go to the playoffs again.”
Kennedy brought with him the same system he used while coaching at Greensburg Central Catholic where he led the Centurions to three WPIAL championships and 11 section titles.
“They bought into it, they liked it, and we scored goals,” Kennedy said. “When somebody scored on us, we would come back because we knew we could score.”
Greater Latrobe won six of nine games played this season, including five of eight in section play.
The Wildcats opened the season with a big 5-0 win at Penn-Trafford, but suffered a home loss against Norwin. Greater Latrobe blasted Hempfield Area, 11-0, before a 7-1 setback at Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
“The two games we didn’t win, there were extenuating circumstances,” Kennedy said. “We weren’t ready to play Norwin in the second game and at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, we sat for three hours before we could get on the field. They came out fresh and rested and just ran through us.”
The Wildcats ran through the competition for the rest of the regular season, following the Pittsburgh Central Catholic loss with four straight wins and a tie at Norwin, one of the top teams in the classification.
Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 36-16 this season, including a 20-4 mark down the stretch. The Wildcats finished with four shutouts in nine games.
“When we beat Penn-Trafford, 5-0, nobody expected that,” Kennedy said. “We won our next couple games big, and they saw that this will work. They just had to believe, and they did.”
To do that, the Wildcats need scoring, and they returned plenty of talent with seven full-time starters and nine additional letterwinners back from a team that just missed the playoffs in 2019.
Nolan Agostoni leads the charge with 14 goals and six assists, while Will Casey scored seven goals. Nico Lorenzi has five goals and four assists, while Ryan Banks leads the Wildcats with nine assists. Additional starters include Nate Myers, Louis Garbeglio, Ethan Banks, Ben Hamaty, Michael Shoemaker and Isaac Bigi.
Agostoni has 38 career goals, two from breaking the record held by Hunter Petrosky. Petrosky, a 2017 Greater Latrobe graduate, carries the all-time mark at 39 goals. Kennedy believes the COVID-19 pause prevented Agostoni from breaking the record, but he feels his star forward can establish the mark against Upper St. Clair.
“We got burnt because we missed four games and he probably would’ve had another 15 goals,” Kennedy said. “I expect him to break the record against Upper St. Clair. Nothing less is expected. I’ve always been positive with my players … that they can achieve anything if they really want it.”
Upper St. Clair finished the regular season with a 7-5-1 record and a 7-4-1 section mark. The Panthers, who outscored the opposition 31-22 this season, struggled at the outset of the season with a 3-3-1 record through the first seven games before catching momentum down the stretch. Upper St. Clair won its next four games, including one against top-seeded Peters Township, and closed the regular season with one-goal setbacks against Mount Lebanon and North Allegheny.
Kennedy’s more concerned with the Wildcats’ play following the two-week layoff.
“I always felt like we need to play our game, and if our game isn’t good enough, we need to make adjustments,” Kennedy said. “If I don’t make the right adjustments, or if the team is better than us, then we’ll lose. We have to play as a team, and if we do that, we can beat anybody on any day of the week.”
The Wildcats hope that’s the case on Tuesday. A win will send Greater Latrobe to No. 4 Fox Chapel, noon, Saturday, for a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal-round game. The Foxes, who won 10 of 13 games this season, earned a first-round bye.
“This is what I was building before I left,” Kennedy said. “Everybody on this team played for me except for two players, so they all know what to expect and they all know my rules. We’re just going to go out and play our game.”
