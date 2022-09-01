Ron Prady was not coaching at Greater Latrobe last year when the Wildcats were on the wrong end of one of the most incredible comebacks in recent memory. Playing at Memorial Stadium, Greater Latrobe led Franklin Regional 40-14 late in the first half, but the Panthers scored 27 unanswered points for a stunning victory.
The outcome kept the Wildcats out of the playoffs, while it allowed Franklin Regional to qualify for the WPIAL 5A postseason at their expense.
After securing his first head coaching win last week in the Wildcats’ dominant performance against Derry Area, Prady has no interest in revisiting that heartbreaking contest in 2021.
“That hasn’t even been brought up. Our focus is on this year,” said Prady, who was an assistant last year at Penn-Trafford, which played in the same conference as both the Wildcats and Panthers.
Although Prady didn’t buy into the revenge aspect, and while the nonconference game will not have playoff implications, it still feels like a very significant matchup.
Greater Latrobe should have plenty of momentum heading into Friday’s tilt in Murrysville at 7 p.m., as the Wildcats smashed the Trojans 55-0 in Week Zero. In that lopsided outcome, Robby Fulton rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns in his GL debut. Fulton, who transferred from Pittsburgh Central Catholic during the offseason, accounted for all of the scoring in the first half, including going 63 yards for a score on the Wildcats’ first offensive play of the game.
“He’s really, really good with the ball in his hands, and we gotta find ways to keep doing that,” Prady stated. “Robby will be the first one to tell you, those guys up front did a good job giving him a little bit of space.”
That offensive line appeared to be a question mark as recently as a few weeks ago, but the Wildcats looked dominant in the trenches against Derry Area. Prady credited that group, and offensive line coach Josh Hammack, for their quick improvement.
“They just keep getting better every week. They’re a group that has kind of gelled together, and I think will continue as the season goes on,” Prady detailed.
The Wildcats scored three more TDs in the second half on Friday, including a pair of touchdown runs by backup QB Gaige Kettren.
While starting quarterback John Wetzel was used sparingly, completing just 4-of-7 passes for 71 yards and rushing five times for 40 yards, he impressed Prady in his first varsity start behind center.
“He took care of the ball. We didn’t turn the ball over Friday at all,” Prady stated. “We’re going to try to make it as simple and as easy as we can for him this year.”
While the offense was dynamic, the defense was equally as impressive for Greater Latrobe, notching the shutout.
“We’re getting 11 helmets to the ball. That’s what we’ve stressed since day one,” Prady explained. “When they did move the ball, both of their extended drives ended in turnovers. I think we’re pretty decent at all three levels (defensive line, linebackers, secondary).
While heavy rain delayed the start of the game and lightning also caused a delay early in the second quarter, the conditions didn’t slow down the Wildcats, nor did it dampen the excitement afterward. Prady received the game ball from his team for his first win at the helm.
“I was more happy for the guys than me. It’s not about me. It’s about those guys,” he said.
The Panthers are likely to provide a much stiffer challenge, however. Franklin Regional did not play a game last week, instead opting for a second scrimmage against Belle Vernon Area.
After splitting time at quarterback last year, Roman Sarnic has separated himself as the starter for FR this year, and his physical tools are impressive.
“He reminds me kind of an older version of John Wetzel. He runs the ball hard and he makes throws when he needs to,” Prady said of the Panthers senior signalcaller.
Senior Zach Bewszka, who ranked second in rushing yards in 2021 behind his older brother, Tyler, is back in the fold this year, as is junior receiver Ayden Hudock. Hudock, who averaged more than 40 yards per reception last year, also was one of the most dangerous kick and punt returners in the WPIAL. His presence will force the Wildcats to put a heavy focus on special teams execution, especially from Kettren, the punter.
“You can’t kick the ball out of bounds on kickoffs, but on punts, we gotta get it out of bounds and keep it out of his hands,” Prady detailed. “He’s really good. He doesn’t need a ton of room to break one.”
On the other side of the ball, the Panthers appear poised to show multiple defensive fronts, and are strong at linebacker, led by Owen Sinclair.
“They’re really physical. We’re certainly going to have our hands full,” Prady added.
After the breakout performance by Fulton, FR and all future opponents will likely try to limit his space.
“I think Robby is a difference maker, and teams will want to take him out of the game. So, we’re going to have to try to impose our will,” Prady noted.
Playing on the road for the second straight week, the Wildcats expect that Panthers Stadium will be a challenging environment, especially as Franklin Regional opens its season.
“Everybody wants to start with a win, so I’m sure they’re going to be excited to play. We gotta match that energy at the beginning of the game, and just try to keep it close until the end,” Prady revealed.
Greater Latrobe’s home opener against Hempfield Area is on the horizon next week, while the Wildcats will commence Class 4A Big Seven Conference action the following week against powerhouse Thomas Jefferson. But Prady continues to stress that his players shouldn’t look ahead on the schedule, or else they may be susceptible to an outcome like last year’s showdown against Franklin Regional.
“Let’s focus on who we have this week, and when that game’s over, we’ll move on,” Prady stated. “We’ve seen some really big improvements in our kids, as far as attitude, as far as the willingness to prepare their butts off. We hope that those things turn into wins for us.”
