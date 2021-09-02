A strong showing at the end of the 2020 football campaign for Greater Latrobe carried into the offseason, which subsequently moved into the summer workouts and training camp.
From there, the Wildcats parlayed that momentum into a dominant showing in their season opener against Derry Area, as Greater Latrobe claimed a 61-0 whitewashing of the rival Trojans.
Now, Greater Latrobe aims to keep the momentum rolling, with the next opportunity set for 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Norwin. The Knights, who compete in Class 6A, should provide a test for Greater Latrobe, which looks much improved from last year’s team that won just twice.
It will be hard for the Wildcats to match their performance from last week when they outscored Derry Area 49-0 in the first half. The majority of the Wildcats’ scores came on big plays, as seven of the nine touchdowns spanned more than 40 yards. Additionally, Greater Latrobe totaled 368 yards on the ground, quarterback Bobby Fetter completed every pass he attempted, and the defense and special teams each accounted for scores.
For Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco, his team’s performance last Friday was an extension of what he witnessed over the past few months.
“Any time you head into Week Zero and it’s your rival game and you come out and perform like the way our guys did, it just verifies what you saw in heat (acclimatization) and camp and particularly the week of preparation leading up – our guys were locked in,” he said. “They certainly came out and executed well.
“There’s no doubt when you build momentum, you want to go out and obviously you want to win a football game, and you certainly want to improve on the things you didn’t do as well in Week Zero.”
There weren’t many things the Wildcats didn’t do well in Week Zero, but Marucco pointed to the penalties – 12 total which accounted for 75 yards – as the weak link. Among those flags was one that negated a 79-yard touchdown run by Alex Tatsch.
Even those miscues, however, were often not egregious, according to Marucco.
“I think the penalties were a little bit of an issue. Not so much pre-snap; they were more hustle penalties ... holding, block in the back, things like that that we definitely have to clean up as we move forward,” he detailed.
The 61-point win accounted for the largest margin of victory in Marucco’s near-decade tenure at the helm of Greater Latrobe. The 61-point outburst is also the most Greater Latrobe scored against Derry Area in the history of the series. The previous high was 49 points in 1968, and the Wildcats hit 45 points in 2002.
More than the final score, however, the Wildcats’ coach acknowledged his team’s attention to detail and killer mentality throughout.
“(We) had things that we thought they were going to give us, and our kids carried out the game plan,” he said. “I was just so happy with how ready we were to play, and then when we did get up, just not looking back and putting the pedal down and finishing the deal.”
The Wildcats wasted little time in establishing dominance against the Trojans, as senior quarterback Bobby Fetter notched a stellar 50-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of play. But while the running ability has always been a trademark of Fetter, he also connected on all four of his passing attempts, compiling 153 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was very pleased with how Bobby played. I think the poise really showed up Friday night and he really made some good decisions when things did break down,” Marucco stated.
Fetter wasn’t the only skill player to flash immense potential, however, as running back Drake Clayton totaled 140 yards rushing on just three carries, while Kyle Brewer scored three different ways — a run, a reception, and a punt return. Those explosive plays could be a staple for the Wildcats in 2021.
“I do feel this is probably the most athletic team we’ve had since we’ve been here as a staff. It does make a difference when you can put some guys in space, knowing when they get the football, they do have a chance to make the big play,” Marucco detailed.
Lastly, the Wildcats also won the battle in the trenches. Going against an experienced and talented line for the Trojans, the Wildcats’ linemen appeared motivated by the challenge.
“Our guys took it a little bit personal, which was a good thing,” Marucco stated. “I thought (we) really got off the football and controlled the line of scrimmage the entire night.”
With their confidence soaring, the Wildcats will face a Knights squad that fell to Penn-Trafford 35-14 last Friday. Norwin, which went just 1-6 a year ago playing a conference-only schedule in the largest classification, fell into an early deficit against the Warriors. Despite allowing a 99-yard run on the first Penn-Trafford offensive play, though, the Knights played competitively and stayed within striking distance for most of the contest. Among their highlights was a 65-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Luke Levendosky to running back Dom Barca in the fourth quarter, pulling them within two scores.
Levendosky, a first-year starter at quarterback, completed 10-of-18 passes for 125 yards and a pair of scores, and he also led the rushing attack with 69 yards. Keeping him within the pocket will be a priority for the Wildcats’ defense.
Barca, meanwhile, eclipsed 100 total yards, and averaged nearly 8 yards per rushing attempt.
Watching the game film from last week, combined with seeing several of the Knights’ standouts during 7-on-7 camps over the summer, Marucco is well aware of the ability Norwin boasts.
“Very athletic team,” Marucco stated. “I think their quarterback, running back, and wide receivers are very talented. They can also make some plays in space. And they also have good size up front.”
Although the schools are in proximity geographically, the Wildcats and Knights have not played since the season opener of the 2015 campaign, which was a 31-0 Knights’ win in Foothills Conference play.
While this meeting won’t have the conference implications of the previous meeting, the matchup is significant, especially from the Greater Latrobe perspective.
“If we want to get to where I think we can get, it starts with Norwin this week,” Marucco concluded.
