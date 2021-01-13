What a difference a few days — and two practices — can make.
It was just last Friday that Greater Latrobe couldn’t seem to get out of its own way. The Wildcats went to Franklin Regional, put up only 38 points and wound up losing by 30.
Four days later, they scored more than that in one half — 42 in the second — and handed McKeesport Area its first loss.
With 6-foot-3 senior guard Frank Newill getting it done in the first half, and 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Landon Butler the second — they finished with 25 and 21 points, respectively — Greater Latrobe not only defeated McKeesport Area, the Wildcats did so by 16, 76-60, at home. The Wildcats led Tuesday night’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 game virtually the entire way for their first win of what’s going to be a shortened regular season because of the pandemic.
“That’s what’s satisfying,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel expressed, referring to his team’s showing from one game to the next. “Our play was certainly much improved.
“I think these guys know they’re capable of playing good basketball. Credit goes to them.
“And I thought the last two practices were extremely efficient. We’ve got to keep getting better.”
In what figures to be an ultra-competitive section, the Wildcats are now 1-1 (1-2 overall). It was the section opener for McKeesport Area (0-1, 2-1).
“Wins are going to be hard to find. We know that,” Wetzel conceded.
It was close for a half. And thanks to Newill, who netted 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, Greater Latrobe was able to hang onto the lead, 34-32, at halftime.
“I thought it was the best game he’s played...not because of points, but his overall floor game,” Wetzel said of Newill. “His senior year...no better time. I thought he had one heck of a game.”
Except for the beginning of the game, Greater Latrobe led the entire first half. The biggest lead by either team was seven when Newill drove the lane for two of his 10 points in the second quarter to make it 22-25, and McKeesport Area called at timeout at the 5:25-mark of the first half.
And Greater Latrobe was able to stay on top in the first half despite being in foul trouble. The Wildcats put McKeesport Area in the one-and-one with more than two minutes left in the first quarter, and then the double-bonus midway through the second.
After Butler picked up his third foul of the first half, senior point guard Brison Kisan made two free throws for McKeesport Area — he was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 17 — to tie the game at 26. But Newill and senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger, who was also in double figures in scoring for Greater Latrobe with 14, converted three-point plays to keep the Wildcats out in front at the break, 34-32.
“I thought we had a lot of guys out there who stepped up, especially from last week,” Newill remarked. Everyone had different things that they needed to step up.
“We had a lot of guys step into their role. We just played our way and got it done.”
After that, the Wildcats steadily began to pull away. A Ryan Sickenberger three-pointer put Greater Latrobe in front by 11 at 48-37, and Butler hit one of his own, canned a pair of free throws and dropped in another field goal at the buzzer to end the third quarter with the Wildcats ahead by double digits, 60-48, with 26 in the frame.
And the fourth quarter was much the same. Greater Latrobe continued to stretch out the advantage, leading by as many as 17 — 70-53 — with a little more than four minutes left. The closest McKeesport Area got was 12 (71-59) on a rare four-point play by backup sophomore guard Dustin Strom.
Two players, junior guard Chase Sickenberger and senior reserve guard Nick Rauco, each had six points for the Wildcats. Senior guard Drew Clair, in his return to the lineup after having to miss the Franklin Regional game because of a self-quarantine, added four.
“Our goal is just to become the best basketball team we can for when the (playoffs) begin,” Wetzel stated, reiterating a statement he made before the season started. “I thought tonight was a step in the right direction.”
McKeesport Area also had three players in double figures in points. Following Kisan for the Tigers were senior guard Robert Robinson with 14 before fouling out early in the fourth quarter, and sophomore forward Trevarese Rowe 12 off the bench.
And it doesn’t get any easier for Greater Latrobe. The Wildcats are at Gateway on Friday for another section matchup.
“They’re extremely talented,” Wetzel said of the Gators. “To go to their place is just going to be a difficult challenge.”
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity fell to 0-2 in the section in a 55-40 setback to McKeesport Area. Ben Hamaty was the only player for the Wildcats with 10 points. Zach Marucco had seven, and Darius Davis six.
