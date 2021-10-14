Kaelyn Adams and the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team did it again.
The Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team enjoyed a similar effort.
Adams led Ligonier Valley to its second win of the season – and second win against Jeannette – an 8-2 victory during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 game played Wednesday.
The Greater Latrobe boys also swept Hempfield Area with a 6-2 victory during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe is 4-8 in section play and 4-10 overall, as the Wildcats snapped a three-game skid.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with six losses in its first seven games, but the Wildcats won twice in three games before their losing streak.
Their four wins were both sweeps. The Wildcats swept Connellsville Area by an 8-1 margin with wins on Sept. 9 and Sept. 29. They did the same to Hempfield Area, topping the Spartans, 4-0, on Sept. 23, prior to Wednesday’s four-goal victory. The Wildcats outscored those two teams 18-3, but lost 36-3 to the rest of the competition.
The Wildcats took the lead midway through the first half on a Benjamin Bigi goal. After Hempfield Area tied the score, 1-1, Roman Agostoni fired a shot from deep to put the Wildcats back in front, 2-1. Bigi added goals in the 48th and 57th minutes to complete a hat trick and put the game away.
Then, the Hamaty brothers, Luke and Ben, got into the act, each netting their own goals up close, with a Hempfield Area score in between.
The Greater Latrobe boys will end its season, 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rossi Field.
Ligonier Valley improved to 2-9 in the section and 2-13 overall. The Lady Rams lost their first seven, but picked up their first win of the season during an 8-0 rout of Jeannette on Sept. 28. The Lady Rams lost their next five, including a 9-0 setback against Serra Catholic on Tuesday, before they scored their second win of the season on Wednesday versus Jeannette.
Adams scored four goals and one assist in the first game against Jeannette, and she did it again on Wednesday against the Lady Jayhawks with four goals and two assists to lead the Lady Rams to victory.
Adams opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a Maddy Manges assist. She scored her second goal two minutes later from Delaney Baird, but Jeannette trimmed the deficit in half less than a minute later.
Ligonier Valley immediately responded, as Adams played a cross, finished by Kiersten Auman to make it a 3-1 game. Jeannette scored again, cutting it to a 3-2 contest, but once again, Ligonier Valley answered a minute later. Adams fed Manges for a 4-2 lead, and the Lady Rams later opened it to a 6-2 advantage, as Adams completed her hat trick before halftime.
In the second half, Meg Glista scored on a penalty kick and Mikayla Moore netted her first-ever goal to set the final. It was a strong response coming off a 9-0 setback against Serra Catholic one night earlier in which Glista, Baird and Olyvia Hartman were strong in defeat.
Ligonier Valley has three games to play on its schedule. The Lady Rams are slated to visit Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m. Saturday before hosting Berlin Brothersvalley Tuesday and North Star on Wednesday.
