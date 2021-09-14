The Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team sought its second straight win, but suffered a 3-0 loss at Taylor Allderdice during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Monday. Also, the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team started strong and ended strong, but struggled in the middle of the game during a 6-0 setback against visiting South Allegheny during a non-conference contest played Monday at Weller Field.
Greater Latrobe (1-2, 1-4) earned its first win of the season following a 4-0 home shutout of Connellsville Area last week. The Wildcats opened the season with losses against Canon-McMillan, North Allegheny and Pittsburgh Central Catholic by a combined 14-0 margin.
Monday’s game against Allderdice was tied, 0-0, at halftime, but the Dragons scored three times in the second half to set the final.
Greater Latrobe will host Penn-Trafford at Rossi Field, 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer game was tied, 0-0, until South Allegheny struck with the game’s first goal in the 21st minute. South Allegheny scored two more for a 3-0 lead at halftime. The Lady Gladiators scored three more goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to set the final The final 30 minutes were played on even terms, as Ligonier Valley got the better of the play.
Ligonier Valley has been outscored 17-0 in three games this season. The Lady Rams suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uniontown Area during their season opener, and a 9-0 setback at Mount Pleasant Area last week.
Ligonier Valley is back in action during the Lady Rams’ section opener, 7 p.m. tonight against Springdale at Weller Field.
(0) comments
