Lola Abraham led Riverview to a win against the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team, while the Greater Latrobe boys also fell against Penn-Trafford, both on Thursday.
Riverview defeated the Ligonier Valley girls, 5-0, during a WPIAL Class 1A Section 1 home match at Weller Field, while Penn-Trafford knocked off the visiting Greater Latrobe boys, 4-0, in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play, both on Thursday.
Ligonier Valley fell to 1-7 in section play and 1-11 overall. The Lady Rams lost their first seven games before an 8-0 home victory against Jeannette on Sept. 28. The Lady Rams have lost four straight since, including a 6-2 setback at Riverview on Sept. 30. In that game, Abraham netted five of her team’s six markers and added an assist in the four-goal win.
She did it again versus the Lady Rams on Thursday. Abraham factored in on all five Riverview goals, scoring four times, while adding one assist.
“The LV girls truly played a great game,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “Everyone played hard … lots of good passes, great communication … much of the game was very even, and for the game, shots were dead even, 14-14. Unfortunately, LV once again ran into the buzzsaw that was Riverview’s Lola Abraham.”
Bella Palmer stood out in goal for Ligonier Valley, while Meg Glista and Delaney Baird were strong on defense. Kia Deemer, Kaelyn Adams, Ella Pierce and Maddy Manges generated offense, while Mikayla Moore played four different positions for the Lady Rams on Thursday.
Ligonier Valley has a busy week ahead, playing Tuesday at Serra Catholic, Wednesday at Jeannette, Thursday at home against Apollo-Ridge and Saturday at Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Wildcats fell to 3-7 in section play and 3-9 overall following their loss at Penn-Trafford. The Wildcats opened the season with six losses in their first seven games before taking two of three in wins against Connellsville Area and Hempfield Area, and a loss versus Pittsburgh Central Catholic. The Wildcats have since dropped two straight versus Allderdice and now Penn-Trafford.
The Wildcats looked good early against Penn-Trafford, as they worked to build possession against the Warrior defense. Sustaining that possession proved to be difficult, as Penn-Trafford was able to capitalize with three first-half goals. The Warriors added another in the second half to cap the scoring and set the final.
Greater Latrobe is at Norwin, 8 p.m. Monday at Rossi Field before closing the section slate with a road game against Hempfield Area on Wednesday.
