Bob Kovalcin had his return to coaching the Greater Latrobe girls’ softball team put on hold once.
He was going to do everything in his power to not let it happen a second time.
Last season was supposed to mark Kovalcin’s 10th as coach after a seven-year hiatus. When Kovalcin stepped down in 2012 after nine seasons, he did so as the Lady Wildcats’ most successful coach in history with four section and three WPIAL titles (2007, ‘08, ‘11), two other appearances in the district championship game and two runner-up finishes in the state.
But the 2020 season came crashing down when spring sports were canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And now, there appears to be another resurgence of cases.
But, at the start of the year, Kovalcin took measures of his own to try and limit the players’ exposure to the virus as much as he could. So, at first, he went about things slowly.
“Last year, we did a lot of off-season work,” Kovalcin recalled. “We started right after the holidays, and we were going three or four days a week with conditioning and weightlifting.
“Then we got shut down. But we put in a lot of time before that. Those first two months were full.
“We didn’t do that this year. We didn’t do anything in January, and only a couple days a week in February.
“Then we went maybe three days a week starting in March. Now, we’re going full.
“I didn’t want to bring in all of the girls early because of the COVID situation. We have a few cases now where girls are doing contact tracing and missing practices,” Kovalcin allowed. “We’ve had three of four through the first three weeks of practice.
“If we would’ve done that in January and February, we could’ve gotten into a lot of trouble. We could’ve been shut down for two weeks.
“I wanted to make sure we have a season,” he continued. These girls need some normalcy, and to play.
“Right now, it’s not so much about the X’s and O’s or the wins and losses. It’s about getting to play games.
“This year, we’re easing into it. I expect to get better as the season goes on.
“We have time to work up to the season. We don’t play our first section game until early April.”
And it may have been well worth the wait. Although Kovalcin feels bad for the three players who didn’t get to have their senior season last year, Greater Latrobe still returns a lot of experience from the 2019 team that, under Rick Kozusko, qualified for the WPIAL playoffs — for the 14th straight time — with an 8-6 record in the section and 12-7 overall.
The Lady Wildcats have — get this — 15 letter-winners back from two years ago. Combined, they have earned 26 letters.
Seven of those letter-winners are also seniors. And all of them are starters...at least to begin the season, which — for Greater Latrobe — is Saturday’s non-section game at Belle Vernon Area.
They include the team’s top pitcher from 2019 in Jordan Tallman, who went 9-2 with a 1.39 earned run average and 142 strikeouts in less than 71 innings. The others are shortstop Jordan Novak (.338, seven runs batted in, four doubles), left-fielder Hanna Brewer (.333, three RBI, two doubles, one homer), second-baseman Lauren Bisignani (.250, three RBI, two doubles, one home run), third-baseman Alaura McHenry (.280, two RBI, two triples), first-baseman Grace Revitsky and center-fielder Emily Schmucker, who did some pitching toward the end of the last season.
“The seniors are working hard and showing leadership,” Kovalcin indicated. “It’s their time.”
The Lady Wildcats’ other two starters are sophomores. They are catcher Emma Blair, and right-fielder Sydney DeGram, who transferred in from Howell, a strong high school program in Michigan prior to last year.
And Kovalcin plans to use a designated player. That would be junior Jenna Tallman, who batted .317 with 12 RBI and nine doubles.
He also said that seven others could play this season. They are sophomore Josie Straigis at pitcher and short, junior Bailey Watson at catcher and outfield, sophomores Cam Dominick and Grace Henigin at first and as a designated player, sophomore Brynna King in the outfield or as a courtesy runner, sophomore Hayden Kraynick as a courtesy runner, and freshman Kayla Williams at pitcher and as a courtesy runner.
“We’re still trying to figure out our batting order,” Kovalcin allowed. “And if need be, we have people we can plug in.
“I think we have a good team. We just got to put it all together.”
Kovalcin knows that there are still some things that need gone over. However, he also said that he likes what he’s seen so far in practice and two scrimmages.
“They’ve gone well. We’ve gotten a lot done,” Kovalcin noted.
“We’re working on things as we go. We’ve made some mistakes, but those things will be corrected.”
And there will be a new look to the section — WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 — this season because of the pandemic, even though it’s the second of a two-year realignment. There’s no Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Laurel Highlands or Armstrong, Instead, Gateway and Thomas Jefferson are in with Greater Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Connellsville and Albert Gallatin.
“I think Penn-Trafford is the team to beat in the section,” Kovalcin offered. “But all of the teams should be decent. It’s going to be a tough section.
“We’re going to have to play well and scrape out some runs. That’s just the way we’re going to have to do it.”
That said, nothing changes as far as Kovalcin and the Lady Wildcats are concerned.
“My expectations are always the same...high,” Kovalcin stated. “We want to win it all.
“I told the girls that I didn’t come back just to practice and play the games. We want to win the section, compete for the WPIAL title and make it to states.
“What the girls put into it is what they’re going to get out of it.
“We have the talent,” Kovalcin concluded. “We just have to put it together.”
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to play three games — the others are against Norwin and Canon-McMillan — before getting into the section. The Lady Wildcats’ section opener is set for April 9 at home against Thomas Jefferson.
