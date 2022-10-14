The gym at Greater Latrobe High School Thursday was rambunctious and rambunctious.
In other words, it was loud as fans were out in support of both the Lady Wildcats who were hosting the Armstrong River Hawks for a Class 3A, Section 5 volleyball match.
The Wildcats kept their winning streak intact with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Armstrong.
The Cats held a one-match lead in the section over the River Hawks coming into Thursday’s contest.
It looked like it might be a quick night after the first set with the Wildcats hitting on all cylinders dropped the Hawks by a 25-15 score, but that would not be the case.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming in,” Wildcats head coach Drew Vosefski said. “Kind of got excited after the first match and thought we might be out of here early, but Armstrong always comes to play.
Sets two and three were carbon copies of each other as each team battled for every point, trading the lead multiple time, but an overabundance of unforced errors in both sets gave Armstrong the advantage, and momentum to take a 2-1 lead in the match by the identical 21-25 scores in the second and third sets.
The prospects of keeping their undefeated season alive looked bleak, but with the determination and resiliency the team has shown the entire season, the Wildcats dug deep and evened the match taking set four by the score of 25-16.
“They were all close (sets),” Vosefski said. “We had some unforced errors that caused us to have some difficulties, but this team is resilient and they came back. They would not be denied. They knew what was on the line and they weren’t going to let it slip away from us.”
The deciding fifth set again saw every point fiercely contested with neither team able to extend their lead beyond two points until late in the set when the Wildcats scored three unanswered points to take a 13-0 lead. Armstrong was able to score one additional point before the Wildcats slammed the door shut with points 14 and 15, securing the match 3-2 and elevating their section mark to 10-0 and their overall record to an unblemished 14-0.
The two leading scorers for Latrobe were Elle Snyder and Lily Fenton, each recording 13 kills. Middle hitters Paige Watson and Emma Blair contributed 10 kills each toward the victory with Emma Blair posting a season-high 10 blocks on the night.
Rounding out the match scoring with 7 kills was Maya Krehlik, Ryley Quinn posted five kills with Krehlik adding four aces, Quinn collecting one block and Gabby Sukay accounting for three aces.
In addition to co-leading the team in kills, Fenton continued her top-level play distributing 36 assists to the Latrobe hitters, collecting seven digs and an ace.
The Latrobe defense played inspired volleyball during the match with Giovanna Jones pacing the varsity squad with nine digs. Snyder chalked up eight digs, Krehlik collected seven digs and Sukay and Quinn recorded digs of three and one respectively.
I’m really proud of my girls that they didn’t lose their composure,” Vosefski said. “They didn’t lose their enthusiasm and they fought through adversity.”
The Latrobe JV team’s match took its match to three sets but was not able to pull out the win, dropping the match by the scores of 12-25, 25–21 and 9–15.
The loss was the first section defeat this season placing their section record at an impressive 9–1.
MacKenzie Myers was the top scorer for the JV squad racking up seven kills, Ashley Deniker followed her with four kills, and Chiara Mongelluzzo (2), Mia Myers (2), Brie Havrilla (1) and Savanna Repak (1) combined for six additional kills with Mongelluzzo adding three service aces.
Freshman Havrilla ran the JV offense distributing 15 assists and defensively Mongelluzzo set the bar with her eight digs. May McHugh chipped in five digs, Mia Myers and Peyton Ferraro each added four digs with four players, Havrilla (3), MacKenzie Myers (2), Ashley Deniker (1) and Mason Gresh (1) combined for 7 additional digs.
The Wildcats enter the final week of the 2022 season with a match on Oct. 18 traveling to take on the Kiski Area Cavaliers.
