There was no post-championship letdown for Greater Latrobe’s wrestling squad on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats, fresh off a team title at this past weekend’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament, rolled to a 46-15 win over visiting Norwin during a WPIAL Class 3A, sub-section 2B match.
Greater Latrobe won seven of 10 contested bouts, as the Wildcats upped their record to 4-0 overall, including 3-0 in sub-section action.
The Wildcats recorded four wins via fall on Tuesday, with 138-pounder Nate Roth needing just 13 seconds to pin Jackson Huss in the evening’s first match.
Sam Snyder (172 pounds), Wyatt Held (285) and Jack Pletcher (152) also won matches via fall for Greater Latrobe.
Corey Boerio (215) and Vinny Kilkeary (120) added wins via decision, Leo Joseph (113) won by major decision, and Tyler Lynch (189) and Luke Willochell (106) each earned forfeit victories.
Norwin took three contested bouts at 126, 145 and 160 — all via decision.
Kilkeary, Pletcher, Joseph and Willochell were each coming off county tournament titles. It also marked the 13th team title for the Wildcats in the 69-year history of the event, and the program’s first county crown since 2012.
Pletcher’s WCCA title came via a 4-2 decision over Norwin’s Chase Kranitz in the 152-pound final, as he scored the deciding takedown with eight seconds left in the sudden victory period. The two met again on Tuesday, with Pletcher recording a pin this time 6:42 into the match.
Greater Latrobe will be in Rocky Mountains later this week when the squad travels to Colorado to take part in the Ron Granieri Memorial Tournament at Arvada West High School, scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats will resume sub-section competition on Wednesday at Greensburg Salem.
———
GREATER LATROBE 46,
NORWIN 15
138 — Nate Roth (Gr. Latrobe) p. Jackson Huss, 0:13
145 — Nathan Campbell (Norwin) d. Bradan Bronson, 5-0
152 — Jack Pletcher (Gr. Latrobe) p. Chase Kranitz, 6:42
160 — Albert Hewitt (Norwin) d. Wyatt Schmucker, 4-2
172 — Sam Snyder (Gr. Latrobe) p. Lucca Spatolisano, 1:08
189 — Tyler Lynch (Gr. Latrobe) forfeit
215 — Corey Boerio (Gr. Latrobe) d. Josh Page, 5-1
285 — Wyatt Held (Gr. Latrobe) p. Grant Williams, 1:05
106 — Luke Willochell (Gr. Latrobe) forfeit
113 — Leo Joseph (Gr. Latrobe) maj. d. Carson Handra, 12-0
120 — Vincent Kilkeary (Gr. Latrobe) d. Luke Passarelli, 5-0
126 — Gabe Conboy (Norwin) d. Jacob Braun, 4-2
132 — Conner Henning (Norwin) forfeit
