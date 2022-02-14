Greater Latrobe’s wrestling scored a 34-24 Class AAA quarterfinal win over Central Dauphin Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey during the PIAA team championships.
The Wildcats scored three pinfall victories helping them to the win.
Greater Latrobe’s Vincent Kilkeary scored a pin at 2:55 in the 126-lbs class, with teammate Jack Pletcher (152) pinned Arthur Ruud at 1:13. At the 215-lbs mark, Corey Boerio pinned Central Dauphin’s Carson Cassell in 1:35.
Michael Beers (145) and Gabe Golden (145) won by major decisions to help elevate the Wildcats.
The win moved Greater Latrobe to the semifinals against Bethlehem Catholic Saturday.
The Wildcats took on the number-one ranked Bethlehem Catholic in the semifinals, Becahi would roll to a 46-12 victory.
Highlights for the Wildcats would be pins by Vincent Kilkeary (126) and Corey Boerio (215). The loss put Greater Latrobe against Williamsport in the consolations. And in the consolation round, the Wildcats would fall to Willamsport 36-30. Greater Latrobe would get pinfalls from Luke Willochell (106), Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215).
Quaterfinals Greater Latrobe 34, Central Dauphin 24
106: Luke Willochell (GL) dec. Liam Flanagan 113: Leo Joseph (GL) dec. Cj Ferree, 7-0 120: Dallas Schorrr (CD) dec. Lucio Angelicchio, 4-1 126: Vincent Kilkeary (GL) pin Nathan Fletcher, 2:55 132: Matt Repos (CD) pin Jacob Braun, 1:46 138: Michael Beers (CD) maj. d. Lucas Braun, 12-0 145: Gabe Golden (GL) maj. d. Jerimiah Craig, 11-3 152: Jack Pletcher (GL) pin Arthur Ruud, 1:13 160: Ryan Garvick (CD) tf. Wyatt Schmucker, 15-0, 4:00 172: Sam Snyder (GL) dec. 4-1 Drew Weldon, 4-1 189: Tyler Lynch(GL) dec. Eli Poyer, 3-1 215: Corey Boerio (GL) pin Carson Cassel, 1:35 285: Ben Stewart (CD) pin Wyatt Hel, 1:33
SemifinalsBethlehem Catholic 46, Greater Latrobe 12 106: Nathan Desmond (BC) pin Luke Willochell, 2:31 113: Cole Campbell (BC) dec. Leo Joseph, 7-3 120: Vincent Kilkeary (GL) pin Charlie Pavis, 2:59 126: Marco Frinzi (BC) wbf. 132: Kollin Rath (BC) tf. Jacob Braun, 18-2, 4:31 138: Tyler Kasak (BC) pin Lucas Braun, 0:13 145: Charlie Scanlan (BC) dec. Gabe Golden, 7-0 152: Andrew Harmon (BC) dec. Jack Pletcher, 1-0 160: Landon Muth (BC) dec. Wyatt Schmucker, 7-5 172: Luke Thomas (BC) dec. Sam Snyder, 7-3 189: James Deluise (BC) tf. Tyler Lynch, 15-0 ,3:02 215: Corey Boerio (GL) pin Nico Spezza. 2:16 285: Elijah Thompson (BC) dec. Wyatt Held, 2-1
Semifinals-consolation Williamsport 36, Greater Latrobe 30 106: Luke Willochell (GL) pin Jack Heller,:31. 113: Cael Nasdeo (W) pin Leo Joseph, :52. 120: Lucio Angelicchio (GL) wbf. 126: Vinny Kilkeary (GL) wbf 132: Braden Bower (W) md. Jacob Braun, 16-3 138: Santino White (W) dec. Lucas Braun, 3-1 145: Riley Bower (W) tf. Gabe Golden, 15-0 (3:50) 152: Jack Pletcher (GL) pin Nathan Lundy, :35 160: Carter Weaver (W) dec. Wyatt Schmucker, 7-0 172: Roman Morrone (W) dec. Sam Snyder, 7-0 189: Sebastian Robinson (W) pin Tyler Lynch, 3:57 215: Corey Boerio (GL) pin Charlie Lundy, 2:44 285: Charles Crews (W) pin Wyatt Held, 2:18
