The Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley boys’ golf teams participated in a pair of early-season tournaments on Monday.
The Wildcats kicked off their season with the annual Gary Garrison Invitational at Latrobe Country Club, while Ligonier Valley continued play at the Jerry Roman Chairman’s Cup Tournament at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Greater Latrobe as a team placed sixth with a 427, while Fox Chapel captured the eight-team event with a 395. The annual tournament wasn’t held last year because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic came in second at the Garrison Invitational with a 406, while Franklin Regional ended third, two strokes back at 408. Shady Side Academy came in fourth (417) and Pine-Richland placed fifth with a 421 overall, while Eric McDowell (456) and West Shamokin (479) finished behind the Wildcats.
Ligonier Valley finished second at the Jerry Roman Chairman’s Cup Tournament at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Sewickley Academy, the defending WPIAL Class 2A champions, won the event with a 411, while the Rams ended as the runners-up with a 425. Gavin McMullen finished ninth overall individually for Ligonier Valley with an 80.
Ligonier Valley is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in WPIAL Section 2-AA action. The Rams opened their season with an exhibition win against Central Cambria, but lost their section opener against Derry Area by 10 strokes, both at Champion Lakes.
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 9 a.m. Thursday against Greensburg Central Catholic at Champion Lakes.
This annual Garrison Tournament was a who’s who version of last year’s WPIAL Class 3A championship, with four of the six finalists at Latrobe Country Club on Monday.
"I feel this tournament is one of the top in the area," Greater Latrobe coach Scott Reaugh said. "The last five WPIAL champions were in attendance, as well as three of the last five state champions. So for us, it's a good measuring stick of where we are as a team."
Franklin Regional, which placed third on Monday, captured last season’s WPIAL Class 3A Team Championship, while Fox Chapel, which won the event, placed second in the district in 2020. Shady Side Academy finished fourth in the WPIAL in 2020 and fourth in the Garrison Tournament, while Pittsburgh Central Catholic took sixth in the district in 2021 and were runners-up at the Garrison Tournament on Monday. Shady Side Academy, fourth on Monday, also reached the district semifinals last season.
Fox Chapel swept the Garrison Tournament with the individual medalist and the team championship.
Eli Yofan claimed the individual crown with a low score of 75, followed by teammate Davey Fuhrer, who posted a 76. Franklin Regional’s Zach Abdallah and Fox Chapel’s Max Johnson tied for third, both with a 77, as Fox Chapel had three of the top four scores. Wes Warden of Shady Side Academy posted a 78, while Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling and Christian Harhai, of Pittsburgh Central Catholic both added a 79.
Junior Jake Pavlik shot a low score of 81 for Greater Latrobe, good enough for a 12th-place finish overall. Senior Alex DiBernardo shot an 84 for the Wildcats to place 22nd, while sophomore teammate P.J. Germano finished 23rd overall, one stroke back with an 85. Senior Owen Miele shot an 88, classmate Daylan Yeager finished with an 89 and junior Ben Ridilla fired a 90 to round out the scoring for the Wildcats.
"We played much better than we did (in 2019), but we still have a ways to go," Reaugh said. "The nice thing for me is that I'm seeing these kids become more consistent, which should bode well for us in section play."
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m. today.
———
Garrison Golf Invitational
(Latrobe Country Club)
TEAM STANDINGS: Fox Chapel (FC), 395 (Eli Yofan, 75, Davey Fuhrer, 76, Max Johnson, 77, Owen Delaney, 80, Zach Paper, 87, John Paul Walsh, 88); Pgh. Cent. Cath. (PCC) 406 (Dan Donohue, 79, Christian Harhai, 79, Connor Walker, 82, Aiden Burchanni, 83, Sam Gafney, 83, Tyler Gafney, 87); Franklin Regional (FR) 408 (Zach Abdallah, 77, Nolan Shilling, 79, Troy Abdallah, 81, Jeff Anderchak, 84, Ben Yurko, 87, Jordan Satterfield, 97); Shady Side Academy (SSA) 417 (Wes Warden, 78, Ryan Frolich, 83, Will Badeer, 83, Bobby O’Brien, 86, Dhilan Fye, 87, Sam Bitzer, 87,); Pine-Richland (P-R) 421 (Toby Kitay, 79, Blaise Masciantonio, 81, Andrew Ni, 82, Liam Daniello, 89, Gabe Youchak, 90, Mason Peterson, 93); Greater Latrobe (GL) 427 (Jake Pavlik, 81, Alex DiBernardo 84, P.J. Germano, 85, Owen Meile, 88, Daylan Yeager, 89, Ben Ridilla, 90); Erie McDowell (EM) 456 (Will Neumaier, 86, John Feretti, 89, Joe DeAngelo, 90, Greg Berlin, 93, Jack Mucha, 98, Kevin Dick, 101); West Shamokin (WS) 479 (Sean McCullough, 83, Tyler Geist, 96, Gunnar Shoop, 99, Travis Johns, 100, Logan Geist, 101, Caleb Dinger, 122).
INDIVIDUAL: Eli Yofan (FC) 75, Davey Fuhrer (FC) 76, Zach Abdallah (FR) 77, Max Johnson (FC) 77, Wes Warden (SSA) 78, Nolan Shilling (FR) 79, Christian Harhai (PCC) 79, Toby Kitay (P-R) 79, Dan Donohue (PCC) 79, Owen Delaney (FC) 80, Blaise Masciantonio (P-R) 81, Jake Pavlik (GL) 81, Troy Abdallah (FR) 81, Connor Walker (PCC) 82, Andrew Ni (P-R) 82, Will Badeer (SSA) 83, Sean McCullough (WS) 83, Aiden Burchanni (PCC) 83, Sam Gafney (PCC) 83, Ryan Frolich (SSA) 83, Jeff Anderchak (FR) 84, Alex DiBernardo (GL) 84, P.J. Germano (GL) 85, Bobby O’Brien (SSA) 86, Will Neumaier (EM) 86.
