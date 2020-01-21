Just because 85 points separated winner Kiski Area and fourth-place Greater Latrobe in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Wrestling Championships two and a half weeks ago doesn’t necessarily mean one team will be that much superior to the other when it comes to a dual match.
Let Mike Ciotti explain.
“In a tournament, you can have five wrestlers do well and place high or win it as a team,” the Greater Latrobe head coach expounded. “If you only have five wrestlers win in a dual meet, you’re going to lose.”
Simple enough.
So, with that in mind, Ciotti says the Wildcats will give it their best — pardon the pun — shot when they take on Kiski Area in the semifinals of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Team Tournament on Wednesday (6 p.m.) at Hempfield Area High School.
Not coincidentally, each of the four teams in the section semis — Hempfield Area and Norwin are the other two — finished at the top of the standings in this year’s WCCA event and are all ranked in the top 10 in WPIAL Class AAA. Kiski Area won its fifth straight team title followed by Hempfield Area, Norwin and Greater Latrobe, in that order.
“Each team has a complete lineup, or very close to that,” Ciotti added. “In addition, the majority of the wrestlers from each team either won, placed or scored points for their respective teams (in the WCCA).
“That translates into very competitive dual matches. Kiski Area is the favorite to win the section, but you just never know.”
All four teams have already qualified for the WPIAL playoffs that begin next Monday (Jan. 27) at sites and times to be determined. The top five teams from each of the three sections in Class AAA advance with Greensburg Salem, the third-place team from sub-section “B,” which includes GL and Hempfield Area, wrestling Franklin Regional in the crossover match — also on Wednesday — to decide the section’s final representative for the district playoffs.
Greater Latrobe was in that third-place match last year, losing to Franklin Regional for the fifth spot. This season, the Wildcats finished as the runners-up in sub-section “B” — thus drawing “A” winner Kiski Area — to automatically qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
“We’ve taken another step toward the main goal,” is how Ciotti describes the season, the first time GL has been in the district playoffs since 2016. “We expected to make the playoffs.
“This team has the right mentality and work ethic to upset a lot of teams. “I hope Kiski Area and the other teams are ready. I know we will come ready to wrestle.”
The Wildcats’ lineup also is likely to be the same as it’s been. That would include Vinny Kilkeary (106), Lucio Angelicchio (113), Nate Roth (120), Enzo Angelicchio (126), Gabe Willochell (132), Payton Henry (138), Ricky Armstrong (145), Jack Pletcher (152), Mitch Tryon (160), Logan Zitterbart (170), Corey Boerio (182), Tyler Lynch (195) and Tyler Ross (220). Ciotti also said that another wrestler could move into a starting spot with Ross being bumped up to 285.
And, as is the case with most dual matches, it could come down to bonus points. In order for Greater Latrobe to beat Kiski Area, Ciotti said his team — particularly in the lower weight classes — will have to get some of those.
In this the second of a two-year realignment, the winner of sub-section “B” — in this instance, Hempfield Area — is the host site for the playoffs. The championship and consolation matches, to determine the order of the four teams for the WPIAL playoffs, will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The WPIAL Wrestling Steering Committee will then meet Thursday to seed the 15 playoff teams in Class AAA and, along with that, sites for the first round and — if the past is any indication — quarterfinals next Monday. The semifinals are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 29.
