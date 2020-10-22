It’s been a crazy football season.
With some teams missing games and — maybe even more importantly — practices because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this is one of those years where it seems like anything can happen.
With one of its games canceled in what is already a shortened season, Greater Latrobe and head coach Jason Marucco went into last week’s WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference matchup against Franklin Regional feeling that it was one the Wildcats almost had to have.
Now, he’s not so sure.
Greater Latrobe did lose that game to Franklin Regional to drop into fifth place in the six-team conference at 1-2 (2-3 overall).
And, as it stands now, Woodland Hills (2-2, 4-2) — which is tied for third with Franklin Regional — is under consideration for one of the two wild-card spots for the upcoming eight-team playoffs that will include the top two from each of the three conferences in Class 5A.
So, Marucco isn’t ready to call it a season just yet.
The way he sees it, if the Wildcats can beat Woodland Hills at home on Friday, during a 7 p.m. clash at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, they should be in the conversation, as well.
“It hurts us,” Marucco said of the setback to Franklin Regional. “But I don’t know, with the way this season has gone, that that loss completely eliminates us, especially since we still have a game in front of us against Woodland Hills.
“We knew if we had gotten that one (Franklin Regional), it would’ve put us in a good position. But our approach is that we have Woodland Hills at home this week, and we’re going to try and win this one and see what happens from there.”
Had the Wildcats defeated Franklin Regional (2-2, 4-2), Greater Latrobe would’ve catapulted into third place in the conference standings behind only Penn-Trafford and Gateway. And the Wildcats were right there, but put up only one score on offense — the other was a kickoff return — and came away with no points in three trips inside the 20-yard line, two of those in the fourth quarter, during a 27-14 loss.
“It was a game of missed opportunities,” Marucco noted. “We had our chances, and when you don’t take advantage of them, it usually comes back to bite you, especially in a big conference game on the road.”
Greater Latrobe also had to play catch-up the entire way. Franklin Regional scored right after recovering a pooch-kick to open the game and — after the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs in the red zone — then again on its next possession for an early two-touchdown lead.
“Once again, we really didn’t get off to the start that we wanted,” Marucco said, echoing a statement he made after a conference loss to Penn-Trafford to begin the season. “To their credit, (the Panthers) made a nice special-teams play there that gave them good field position.”
In that game, senior quarterback Landan Carns (6-2, 200) threw for 148 yards in completing nine of 17 passes for Greater Latrobe. This season, he’s 49 of 105 for 815 yards and six touchdowns (four interceptions) with another 158 yards on the ground.
On the other end of three of those tosses was senior wide receiver Nate Stemmerich (5-8, 155) for 95 yards, giving him 11 for 235 (21.3 average) in all. That’s behind senior tight end Tucker Knupp (6-0, 225), who has 15 catches for 269 yards (17.9 average) and three touchdowns. Although he didn’t score last week, senior running back Dylan Gustafson (5-10, 170) is tied for the most touchdowns in WPIAL Class 5A with nine — seven rushing and two receiving — carrying 83 times for 467 yards (5.6 average) while also having seven catches for 134 yards, a 19.1 average.
Franklin Regional, meanwhile, finished with 368 total yards that included 220 passing and a 100-yard rusher. But Marucco also said that defense kept the Wildcats in it, particularly in the second half.
“We hung around,” Marucco remarked. “Defensively, I thought we got better as the game went on, especially against the run.”
The defense will need to be on its game against Woodland Hills. And that goes for the run and pass, something the Wolverines are doing more of this season.
“They’re throwing the ball a little bit more than they have in the past,” Marucco indicated. “But again, a lot of the big gainers that come off of the pass are because of plays breaking down and their quarterback making something happen.”
That would be junior Deontae Williams (5-11, 170). He alone has accounted for 1,187 yards with 813 of those coming through the air. Williams is 43 of 78 with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 374 yards on 69 carries, a 5.4 average, and four touchdowns.
“Everything goes through their quarterback. He’s a tremendous athlete,” Marucco said of Williams. “Our focus has to be trying to contain him as much as we can.”
Woodland Hills also has a pair of receivers with double-digit catches in seniors T’Rek Scipio (6-2, 170) and Armani Bailey (5-8, 175). Both have 12 grabs totaling 529 yards and six touchdowns. Scipio has 282 yards and four touchdowns, while Bailey has 247 yards and two scores for respective averages of 23.5 and 20.6 yards. The Wolverines have also gotten 533 yards and seven touchdowns rushing from junior Eris Seibles (5-10, 175) and senior Taelen Brooks (6-2, 190). Seibles has 368 yards and three touchdowns, while Brooks has 165 yards and four scores.
“They’re a very skilled and very athletic football team,” Marucco added. “They have a lot of speed on the perimeter.
“Defensively, they move around a lot. We have to be disciplined with our assignments there, as well.”
And if the Wildcats aren’t in the playoffs — win or lose against Woodland Hills — they may have a game next week. Greater Latrobe is looking into the possibility of playing a non-conference contest in what would be its season finale.
“That’s still up in the air,” Marucco responded. “We don’t really know at this point.
“It’s just wait and see. It’s day by day.
“We can’t say what will happen with next week. With all that’s going on, it’s virtually impossible to say at this point.”
Through it all, Greater Latrobe has persevered. Even the one game that was canceled wasn’t because of COVID-19 cases in the district.
“It’s been a challenging season,” Marucco acknowledged. “But I’ve been very proud with the way the players and coaching staff have handled this situation since it started back in the middle of March.
“To everybody’s credit, and that goes for everyone in the WPIAL, we’ve gotten this far because of all of the work that’s been put into it with all of the moving parts and adjusting that we’ve had to do to get the kids their season, particularly the senior class. That’s always been first and foremost in my mind.
“We’ve done the best we could under the circumstances. And personally, I think we’ve done a really good job with it,” Marucco concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.