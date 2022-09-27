Before its match against Hempfield Area Monday, host Greater Latrobe celebrated its seniors with brief ceremony. The Lady Wildcats tennis team honored its two seniors Avery Massaro and Josie Marts before Greater Latrobe went on to blank the Spartans 5-0 to take a Class 3A, Section 1 victory.
Massoro and Marts won in singles competition along with teammate Taylor Shanefelter.
Massoro defeated Hempfield’s Olivia Eisaman, 6-1, 6-0 in the first singles match. Shanefelter took the second singles match 6-0, 6-1 over Angela Long. Marts won in the three-singles spot by a score of 6-2, 6-0 over Spartan Madelyn Twichell.
In doubles competition, Bridget McHugh/Brooke Coll and Ava Shanefelter/Sarah Lazeski won for Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcats improve to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in section play.
