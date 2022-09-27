Before its match against Hempfield Area Monday, host Greater Latrobe celebrated its seniors with brief ceremony. The Lady Wildcats tennis team honored its two seniors Avery Massaro and Josie Marts before Greater Latrobe went on to blank the Spartans 5-0 to take a Class 3A, Section 1 victory.

Massoro and Marts won in singles competition along with teammate Taylor Shanefelter.

