There are two ways to look at what transpired in Tuesday night’s Greater Latrobe-Kiski Area section basketball matchup.
One is that Kiski Area made a game of it, getting to within four points with nearly a minute still to play after trailing by 20 at halftime.
The other is the one where Greater Latrobe was able to, in the words of head coach Brad Wetzel, “find a way to win.”
“I thought we grew up a little bit,” Wetzel said after the Wildcats held on against Kiski Area, 64-58, for their first road victory of the season and second in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3. “You got to find a way to win sometimes when the momentum switches.”
Boy, did it ever.
Greater Latrobe, now 2-2 in the section (2-3 overall), seemingly had things well in hand after scoring 40 points in the first half, including 22 in the second quarter, with senior guard Ryan Sickenberger accounting for 14 of his team-high 22. He and two others, sophomore guard Landon Butler and senior guard Drew Clair, had 30 of the 40 points between them.
But it turned in the third quarter. That’s when Kiski Area (1-2, 1-4) got right back in it, putting up 24 points to 12 for the Wildcats and pulling within single digits at 52-44 heading into the fourth.
“Give them credit,” Wetzel said, referring to the Cavaliers. “They just kind of have no fear.
“If we made a mistake, it was in the first two and a half minutes of the second half. We weren’t really ready to meet that.”
After Kiski Area scored the first four points of the third period, Wetzel called a quick timeout at the 6:19-mark. But behind junior guard James Pearson, who netted 11 of his game-best 23 points in the frame, the Cavaliers got it under 10 while three Greater Latrobe players — Butler, Clair and junior guard Chase Sickenberger — all picked up their third fouls.
Then, Kiski Area came within six three times early in the fourth quarter. But Greater Latrobe took it back up to 10 at 60-50 on a putback by senior guard Frank Newill and field goal from Butler.
“Coming down the stretch, everybody was attacking the rim,” Wetzel noted. “The more you (do that), the better.”
The margin hovered between 10 and six for most of the rest of the game until junior forward Calvin Heinle scored with less than a minute left to make it 62-58. The Cavaliers then had three fouls to give, and that’s exactly what they did, forcing Greater Latrobe to have to inbound the ball each time.
Right after that, the Wildcats turned it over. However, Kiski Area did the same, and called a timeout with 13.5 seconds to play.
The Cavaliers quickly fouled, sending Ryan Sickenberger to the line for a one-and-one. And he calmly dropped in both end of the bonus to set the final after Greater Latrobe went only two of nine from the line up until then.
“The team never panicked,” Wetzel expressed. “For a team that hasn’t been in this position very often, to come up with the win was big.”
The Wildcats appeared well on their way to a win in the first half. They got those 14 points from Ryan Sickenberger, nine by Butler and seven from Clair, and all four of their threes over the first two quarters for a 40-20 advantage at halftime after 22 in the second to only nine for Kiski Area.
“We wanted to bring the tempo,” Wetzel stated. “I thought the ball got moving at the speed it needed to for us.
“We got the turnovers that we needed again tonight. And we did a better job in the second half than the first half on the boards.”
However, Kiski Area didn’t go away. The Cavaliers never led in the game, but had it down to four in the final minute.
“Not a whole lot of experience of first-half leads like that,” Wetzel said of his team.
“Every time we got ourselves into a little bit of trouble, I thought Ryan was there. I’m really happy with him,” Wetzel added.
“I think we all played well,” Ryan Sickenberger remarked. “We didn’t get scared.
“Coach has been putting us through work at practice. His game-plans every game are just spot-on.”
The win also marked the 250th for Wetzel, who’s in his 19th season as coach.
“We’ve brought some pretty good teams here and weren’t able to come out with a ‘W.’ It’s a tough place to play,” Wetzel indicated.
For the second game in a row, Greater Latrobe put four players in double figures in points as they combined for 56 of the 64. Following Ryan Sickenberger (22) were Butler (13), Clair (11) and Newill (10).
For Kiski Area, junior guard Dylan Hutcherson was the only other player in double digits with 10. Junior guard Logan Johnson and freshman guard Isaiah Johnson each had seven.
The Wildcats are home, 7:30 p.m. Friday for just the second time this season when they meet Woodland Hills. They then finish up the first half of section play next Tuesday at Penn Hills.
No one was in double figures in scoring in Greater Latrobe junior varsity’s 54-38 defeat to Kiski Area. Luke Hamaty had nine points, and Dante Basciano and Luke Hamaty six apiece for the Wildcats (0-4).
