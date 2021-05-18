Like others throughout the WPIAL, it wasn’t easy for the Greater Latrobe baseball team to navigate the regular season thanks to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
But head coach Matt Basciano feels his Wildcats have found their way as they enter the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
The No. 12-seeded Wildcats are scheduled to face No. 5 Plum, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin Senior High School in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
“We used to be in a section with Plum, so we know they always have a great program,” Basciano said. “We know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re going to take it one game at a time. We just have to worry about what we can control, and that’s getting to work and continuing some of our best baseball, and keeping that going into the playoffs.”
Greater Latrobe qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when the Wildcats lost to Chartiers Valley in the opening round. Greater Latrobe finished the current regular season with a 12-8 overall record and a 6-4 mark.
“It’s been a difficult year, missing last year (with COVID-19), because everything’s been new,” Basciano said. “We had some ups and downs … we started good, and hit a rocky patch, but honestly, we’re playing some of our best ball right now. We’re playing good ball when you need to be and that’s entering the playoffs.”
The Wildcats closed section play with a significant sweep of Penn-Trafford, which vaulted Greater Latrobe into a second-place tie with the Warriors and Gateway. They finished the regular season with six wins in their last seven games, outscoring the opposition by a 59-19 margin during that run.
Greater Latrobe will play its first game in nine days against Plum, as the Wildcats were last in action on May 10, an 8-1 home victory against Ligonier Valley. They have outscored the opposition, 19-2, in their last two exhibition games.
“Layoffs shouldn’t affect them much,” Basciano said. “It’s a good thing to get the kids healthy and rest arms because we have a couple kids banged up. We were fortunate enough to get all of our games in. This is a loose bunch, and we’ll be ready to go on Wednesday.”
Greater Latrobe opened the season with five wins in its first seven games. But the Wildcats dropped five of six prior to a big section sweep of Kiski Area, in which they outscored the Cavaliers, 22-10, during the back-to-back set. That sent the Wildcats on their current stretch run.
Nine of Greater Latrobe’s 20 games – five wins and four losses – have been decided by one or two runs. Seven of Greater Latrobe’s 20 games – three wins and four losses – have been decided in the sixth inning or later.
“It’s been an up-and-down season,” Basciano said. “We started strong and then ran into a couple setbacks, but two of those losses came against the No. 1 team in (Class) 5A, Franklin Regional. I give the kids a ton of credit for fighting back from adversity, going on that stretch and finishing strong.”
Logan Short leads the Wildcats at the plate with 15 hits, including five doubles, while Clay Petrosky has 11 hits, including a double, a triple, and a .524 average. Chase Sickenberger has a .323 average, and 10 hits, including three doubles and a triple, seven RBI, and 12 runs, while Erik Batista also has three doubles. Mason Krinock has scored a team-high 13 runs.
Vinny Amatucci has three doubles, a triple, the team’s lone home run, eight runs and seven RBI. Tucker Knupp has knocked in a team-best 10 RBI, and two doubles, while Drew Clair has a .304 average, nine RBI, nine runs and two doubles.
Bobby Fetter has pitched a team-high 21.1 innings with a 1.96 earned-run average. He’s allowed 11 runs, six earned, on 22 hits with 16 strikeouts and 14 walks. Tommy Ciesielski has pitched 10 innings and he owns a 2.80 earned-run average. Ciesielski has given up six runs, four earned, on nine hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
Alex Woodring and Landan Carns have both worked nine innings this season. Woodring has allowed zero runs on just six hits, with seven strikeouts and zero walks.
“I like these kids,” Basciano said. “This is a fun, loose bunch. They accept their roles and I think that’s why we’ve been successful. It’s been the little things from the starters, to the bench, to the role players. I’m really happy with our team and where we’re at right now.”
Plum finished 11-6 overall, but went 10-2 to capture the Class 5A, Section 2 championship. The Mustangs have five wins against playoff teams this season, and they lost in five games against playoff competition.
Plum defeated Mars Area (No. 8, Class 5A) twice, and the Mustangs split against Fox Chapel (No. 10, Class 5A) and Hampton (No. 14, Class 5A), in addition to defeating Seneca Valley, the No. 7-seeded team in Class 6A.
The Mustangs have suffered losses against North Allegheny (No. 1 in Class 6A) and Hempfield Area (No. 3, Class 6A), in addition to Keystone Oaks, the No. 11 seed in Class 3A. Plum also suffered a loss against Baldwin, a non-playoff qualifier in Class 6A.
Greater Latrobe defeated Fox Chapel, which split versus the Mustangs.
“I know they’ll be ready and they’ll be a tough team,” Basciano said. “We have to be ready to play. I think it will be a good game. Our kids will be ready.”
If the Wildcats win, they will face No. 4 South Fayette or No. 13 Peters Township on Friday at a site and time to be determined. It would be the first time the Wildcats advanced in the playoffs since a magical 2016-17 season, when Greater Latrobe captured the first WPIAL baseball and state baseball championship in school history.
“I like where we’re at right now, and we’re playing our best baseball,” Basciano said. “I can’t stress enough how proud I am of the kids, going through the tough year … coming in with (COVID-19), and missing an entire season. We definitely had some adversity and I like how we fought through it.
“We’ve had great pitching, defense and timely hitting. If we can continue with that, it will be a really good game on Wednesday.”
