Jason Marucco and the Greater Latrobe football team has something to prove this year.
Greater Latrobe has drawn a tough hand in a difficult conference recently, but the Wildcats preserved to reach the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs each of the last two seasons.
The Wildcats want more this season. They’ll get their opportunity starting 7:30 p.m. Friday at Penn-Trafford with their season and WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference opener.
“I think that’s the mentality this group has,” Marucco said. “They know now. We’ve been through the gauntlet for about five years now. We’ve played all of these teams and we play them all every year. We don’t run away from it.
“But we also recognize that in order to get the respect we’re looking for, we need to beat one of these football teams. That’s our goal and that’s our mindset for Friday night.”
The Warriors have been a perennial power in the WPIAL since John Ruane took over as head coach. Penn-Trafford has qualified for the playoffs nine of the last 10 years. The Warriors have reached the WPIAL championship game twice and made five appearances in the WPIAL semifinals since 2013, including last season.
Marucco understands the impact of a season-opening win against a Penn-Trafford.
“It would be a program win from top to bottom,” Marucco said. “Not only that, but it would springboard you into the rest of the season, and who knows what could happen after a win like that. I think we saw that last year just with the Derry win right off the bat with our players.”
Greater Latrobe faced six WPIAL playoff qualifiers in nine games last season with five losses.
Gateway captured the WPIAL Class 5A championship, while McKeesport Area and Penn-Trafford were Class 5A semifinalists. Penn Hills defeated Greater Latrobe in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs to reach the quarterfinals, while Franklin Regional qualified for the playoffs in 2019. Derry Area also reached the semifinals in Class 3A.
Greater Latrobe is quietly working on a playoff legacy of its own, but the Wildcats want to build on it.
The Wildcats, under Marucco, made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in 13 years last season. They previously did it under Pat Murray, in 2001-02 and again in 2005-06. The Wildcats won five games last season for the first time since successive 5-4 seasons in 2010-11, the second and third seasons under former coach Ray Reitz.
Marucco is beginning is seventh season at Greater Latrobe. Marucco is 15-45 overall with the Wildcats, including a 10-35 mark in conference play, but he’s gone 13-19 in his previously three seasons, including 8-13 in conference.
There’s reason for optimism, that the Wildcats will be able to continue the trend, as Greater Latrobe returns almost 20 letterwinners with varsity game experience from last season.
“I feel there’s a great energy every day,” Marucco said. “It’s a pleasure to have a group of kids who work their tails off. We always talk about trying to win every rep, every down and the rest will take care of itself. That’s what we’re doing right now and I think the kids are excited.”
That manifested itself in the Wildcats’ scrimmage last week. That was exciting for Greater Latrobe because Wildcats didn’t know if there would be a 2020 football season in the wake of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It’s also exciting for Marucco and his Wildcats because the first scrimmage means the 2020 season is about to begin Friday at Penn-Trafford.
“It was so nice to scrimmage and really get back to a sense of normalcy,” Marucco said. “We’re excited about it, but at the same time, we have to have the mentality of taking things day-by-day. We have to keep getting better every day and give ourselves an opportunity to play Friday night in Harrison City to get the season started.”
