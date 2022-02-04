Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team has a chance this weekend to tick off another item on its season checklist — and it’s a big one.
The state-ranked Wildcats, fresh off a pair of victories this week to open the WPIAL Class 3A team tournament, will battle section rival Connellsville Area in the district semifinals starting at noon Saturday at Peters Township High School.
Greater Latrobe topped the Falcons, 38-19, for the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 2 championship on Jan. 26 — the program’s first section crown since 2011. This time around, Wildcats’ coach Mark Mears expects to see some adjustments from both squads.
“I think us and Connellsville are going to look to make some changes, and that’s just the way it is this time of year,” he said. “Once again, you look to win a couple key matches and 113 and 126 (pounds), of course, pop up in everyone’s mind. I believe in this team and our process we work under.”
And he has plenty of reason to believe, as the Wildcats moved to 11-0 on the season Wednesday on their home mat — beating Penn-Trafford 41-15 in the first round, followed by a hard-fought 39-26 victory over Butler Area in the district team quarterfinals.
Greater Latrobe tallied five pins, including a pair by freshmen Luke Willochell at 106 pounds and Leo Joseph at 113, to finish out Wednesday’s quarterfinal match.
Connellsville Area (17-1), conversely, won five straight matches from 113 to 138 pounds Wednesday to key a 42-18 quarterfinal win against Kiski Area. The Falcons beat Peters Township, 56-10, in the first round.
Saturday’s other Class 3A semifinal matchup pits Canon-McMillian against Waynesburg, the defending PIAA and WPIAL team tourney champion. All four teams in the Class 3A semifinals have qualified for the PIAA team wrestling tournament.
The WPIAL Class 3A champ and second-place team automatically move to the round of 16 at the Giant Center Arena in Hershey on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Additionally, the Class 3A teams that finish in third and fourth place on Saturday will take part in first-round matches Monday, Feb. 7, at a site to be determined.
Saturday’s appearance marks the 10th time Greater Latrobe has reached the semifinal round. But Mears is hoping for even more from the Wildcats, who have also finished in second place three times.
“Our team goal was to win the WPIAL title and place top four in the state,” he said. “If you don’t believe you can win, you shouldn’t still be in this tournament.”
Mears, for one, has been in this position before. He led Mount Pleasant Area to three WPIAL Class 2A titles in the 2000s.
And now at the helm of another local wrestling powerhouse, Mears feels his Wildcats have embraced — not shied away from — the high expectations coming into the season.
“We have handled the expectations very well, I believe,” he said. “We have a list of the season in order, and we just take one thing at a time, then you don’t get consumed with the bigger picture.”
