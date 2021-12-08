In the 2020-2021 season, the Greater Latrobe swimming and diving team had to deal with multiple halts to the season because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This year, the Wildcats hope for a more consistent and normal season.
Greater Latrobe begins the season, 6 p.m. Friday when the Wildcats host Penn Hills at Greater Latrobe.
Longtime Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said it was difficult to go through last season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time.
“Last year definitely was different with a lot of starts and stops,” he said. “We were able to do a little bit of pre-season (last year), then we stopped and then we got a meet in and had to shut down again. It was a totally different year for swimming.”
Arrigonie noted that it is important to keep up with consistent training and the pandemic did not allow the Wildcats to do that.
“The (shutdowns) are not normal for swimming,” Arrigonie said. “We are in a consistent cycle training (program) to get ready for (the meets). We had different training and less meets (during last season) too. Every day was something different.”
The pandemic forced the WPIAL to restrict the number of swimmers who qualified for the WPIAL championships, which affected the Wildcats.
“They restricted the (WPIAL) swim meet down so much, that we didn’t have anyone qualify on the swimming side,” Arrigonie said.
Arrigonie is happy with the Wildcats’ roster numbers heading into the season.
“We have a very large team this year, which is good,” Arrigonie said. “The past few years we have had a couple small teams, so we’re hoping that we will be able to use a lot of depth.”
The Wildcats have the added depth this season in part because of a larger freshman class.
“Moving up to 15-16 (swimmers) on each roster makes your relays a little more powerful and just deepens out the team,” Arrigonie said. “(A bigger roster) allows you to swim different events and become a little bit more difficult in a matchup setting for competition.”
Arrigonie expects big results from the Wildcats this season, as the longtime swimming coach is excited to see what his team can accomplish.
“We always have the main goal which is to finish as high as we can in the section, the county, and the WPIAL’s,” Arrigonie said.
Greater Latrobe will have to replace a key piece and one of the Lady Wildcats’ top divers on the girls’ side, as Lauren Bisignani graduated last spring. Bisignani placed sixth at the WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships last season.
The Wildcats return three of the four boys who broke the school record in the 200 free last season.
Colin Spehar, Charlie Cratty, and Julian Zhu are back from that relay team, but the Wildcats will have to replace the fourth member, Gavin Skwirut, who graduated last spring.
The Wildcats also return several key pieces from last year’s group.
Junior Hannah Polosky will be a big part of the team again this season. Polosky placed fifth at the WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships last season. She would’ve reached the state meet in a typical season with her fifth-place effort, but only the district champions advanced.
Other returning WPIAL qualifiers include Andrea Hoffman, Kate Wolford, Quinlin Mulroy, Dannika Mucino and McKayla Golden.
Arrigonie is looking for several freshmen, both on the boys’ and girls’ side to step in and immediately play a key role.
Patrick Cratty is the younger brother of Charlie Cratty and Arrigonie expects him to contribute to the Wildcats’ success this season.
On the girls’ side, Arrigonie expects Lauren Bell to contribute from the start.
“Those two will make immediate impacts and they will really help us out,” Arrigonie said.
Additional promising newcomers for the Wildcats include Maggie Elder, Destini Homan, Lili Maxwell and Ben Bradley.
Arrigonie feels his girls’ team is young, but has a lot of potential with strong, veteran leadership. Returning letterwinners include Golden, Hoffman, Alyssa Gentilo, Paige Kunkleman, Mucino, Quinlin and Delany Mulroy, Polosky, Becca Reed, Abby and Bryn Vogelsang and Wolford.
“We have a large roster than past years, which will strengthen team depth,” Arrigonie said.
The Wildcat boys are strong with deep talent, Arrigonie said. Returning letterwinners include Teko Angelicchio, Charlie Cratty, John Elder, David Klunk, Liam Mucino, Tanner Popella, Spehar and Zhu.
“The boys team is prepared to build on last season’s success,” he added.
Most importantly, Arrigonie is excited for a sense of normalcy this season after the Wildcats navigated through the heart of the pandemic last year.
“It’s great to get back into our cycle,” he said. “To know when meets are coming and what is happening makes things run a lot smoother. Not having to change (meets or practices) hours before allows the athletes to prepare more. It lets us train for what we want and pick out bigger meets and opportunities to get ready for unlike last year.”
