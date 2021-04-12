The Greater Latrobe baseball team staved off a late rally by Hempfield Area during a 10-9 home exhibition victory on Saturday afternoon.
With their third consecutive win, the Wildcats improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in section play.
Drew Clair doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lead Greater Latrobe offensively. Logan Short and Clay Petrosky each recorded two hits. Petrosky also scored two runs with two RBI.
Landan Carns earned the win at the mound, surrendering three runs on one hit over three innings, striking out two. Chase Sickenberger, Max Wilson and Bobby Fetter all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.
The Wildcats opened the season with wins against Upper Arlington Ohio and Baldwin, before falling to Indiana Area and Mount Lebanon. After a pair of section wins against McKeesport Area last week, Greater Latrobe has now won three games in a row.
On Saturday, Greater Latrobe opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Short walked and Sickenberger was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Vinny Amatucci then ripped a two-run double, plating Mason Krinock and Sickenberger. Petrosky later drove in Amatucci with a single to put GL ahead, 3-0.
Hempfield Area produced five runs in the second to assume a two-run advantage. After Phil Fox’s two-run single, three Spartans scored on a wild pitch followed by an error to make the score 5-3.
But the Wildcats responded to take the lead for good in the bottom of the third.
With two outs, Petrosky was hit by a pitch and Rayce King singled to put two runners aboard. Clair then smacked a two-run double to tie the score. Erik Batista singled on the first pitch of the at bat, driving in Clair, to put the Wildcats ahead, 6-5.
Greater Latrobe tacked on three additional runs the following inning.
Short singled and Sickenberger walked to lead off. Krinock, a pinch runner, and Short advanced to second and third, respectively, on a wild pitch. Tucker Knupp grounded out, scoring Krinock, before Petrosky drove in Sickenberger with a two-out single to put GL ahead, 8-5. Clair later hit an RBI single, scoring Petrosky, to give the Wildcats a four-run lead.
The Spartans scored a run in the top of the fifth, but the Wildcats answered to reclaim a four-run advantage. Sickenberger scored from second after Knupp ripped an RBI single to right to make the score 10-6.
And despite Hempfield Area’s three-run rally in the top of the sixth, Greater Latrobe held on for a one-run victory.
Ethan Erhard took the loss for Hempfield Area. He went one and one-third innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two.
Jacob Albaugh started the game for the Wildcats, lasting one and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and five runs.
The Wildcats host Franklin Regional is a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 matchup, 6:30 p.m. today at Graham-Sobota Field.
———
Hemp. Area Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Fox 3 1 1 Short 3 0 2 Fiedor 4 1 0 Sickenbrgr 1 3 0 Zilli 1 2 0 Amatucci 3 1 1 Coughlin 4 1 3 Basciano 0 0 0 Wheaton 3 1 0 Knupp 4 0 1 Firmstone 4 0 1 Petrosky 2 2 2 Smiles 0 1 0 Wilson 1 0 0 Zadroga 4 0 0 King 3 1 1 Shuglie 1 0 1 Clair 4 1 2 Anderson 0 0 0 Batista 4 0 1 Woodley 0 1 0 Miele 3 0 0 Patton 1 0 0 Krinock 0 2 0 Jacob 0 0 0 Albaugh 0 0 0 Dunlap 0 1 0 Carns 0 0 0 Mull 0 0 0 Fetter 0 0 0 Biondi 0 0 0 Kramer 0 0 0 Erhard 0 0 0
Totals 25 9 6 Totals 28 10 10Hemp. Area 050 013 0 — 9 6 1Gr. Latrobe 303 310 x — 10 10 4 Doubles: Amatucci, Clair (GL); Coughlin, Shuglie (HA) Strikeouts by: Albaugh-0, Fetter-0, Carns-2, Wilson-1, Sickenberger-0 (GL); Mull-1, Erhard-2, Firmstone-4, Kramer-0 (HA) Base on balls by: Albaugh-4, Fetter-2, Carns-5, Wilson-3, Sickenberger-0 (GL); Mull-1, Erhard-2, Firmstone-2, Kramer-0 (HA) Winning pitcher: Landan Carns Losing pitcher: Ethan Erhard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.