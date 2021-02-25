This game was all about the big picture for both Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley.
At this point, it’s about the Wildcats and Rams getting ready for the playoffs.
“We know the tradition, and they have some really good players,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel said, referring to the Rams.
“They have a great program,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said of the Wildcats.
“This was just to get better.”
Even though it was a 40-point, mercy-rule loss for Ligonier Valley, Gustin believes the Rams will benefit in the long run.
For Greater Latrobe, it was a chance to get in a game — just like today at North Allegheny will be — before the start of the playoffs next week.
And the Class 5A Wildcats had their way with the Class 3A Rams, putting up 32 — count ‘em — points in the first quarter en route to a 71-31, mercy-rule home win Wednesday night.
“Our guys didn’t know what hit them,” Gustin sighed.
“We were looking for a game, and they, like us, are trying to prepare for the playoffs,” Wetzel expounded. “They are well-coached and have some nice players who could play at any level.”
One of those, in particular, is Matthew Marinchak. But Greater Latrobe (7-5) and 6-foot senior guard Drew Clair limited the 6-foot-2 junior guard for Ligonier Valley (4-10), who had scored 130 points in his previous five games — that’s an average of 26, by the way — to seven.
“He’s gotten that assignment all (season) long against the other team’s best guard,” Wetzel noted. “He’s answered it every time.
“You just know that there are some players who are going to bring it at the right time, and Drew’s always ready.”
At the other end, Clair had only four points. However, 10 players scored for the Wildcats, who put three in double figures and got 21 points off the bench.
“Scoring isn’t really my main goal,” Clair conceded. “Everyone has a role.
“I don’t really take too many shots. I’m just doing whatever it takes to help the team win.
“I know I can help in other areas. I just try to do my part.”
Clair left the scoring up to Greater Latrobe’s other four starters, who spread out 46 points between them. Frank Newill, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who leads the Wildcats this season, finished with 19 points — 15 of those in the first quarter — senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger had 11, junior guard Chase Sickenberger 10, and 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Landon Butler six while senior guards Nick Rauco and Michael Shoemaker each added seven for the Wildcats.
“We just kind of wanted to do our game,” Wetzel simplified.
One of those things is pressure defense, and that goes for full- and half-court. And that’s the main reason Ligonier Valley wanted to get Greater Latrobe on the schedule.
“We wanted to go against their pressure and see how we could handle it,” Gustin explained. “They run their stuff well.
“I thought we did pretty well against their press. We just didn’t score, and then they beat us down the floor over and over again in the first half.”
Things got away from the Rams early...like right after the tip.
Literally seconds into the game, Newill hit a three-pointer, and then another one a short time later. In all, the Wildcats threw in five treys in the first quarter, three of those by Newill, and led by 21 points — 32-11 — going into the second.
Then it was Ryan Sickenberger’s turn to knock down some threes, two of them, in the second frame. And with Greater Latrobe already subbing in, the Wildcats still managed to post 15 points in the period while holding Ligonier Valley to five for a 47-16 halftime advantage that also brought the mercy rule — a running clock with a lead of 30 points or more in the second half — into effect with the start of the third quarter.
“We didn’t make a lot of shots to start the game,” Gustin understated. “You can’t do that against them because, as soon as you miss, they’re down at the other end of the floor making layups.”
And it was never under 27 after that. Dylan Rhodes, a 6-foot-3 forward who topped the Rams with 10 points, tossed in a pair of quick threes to begin the second half and make it 49-22.
The margin was the same, 53-26, past the midway point of the third quarter, but the Wildcats scored the last seven points of the third quarter. Newill started it with a one-handed dunk, Shoemaker dropped in a trey, and Clair came up with a steal that he took all the way to the basket for a 60-26 lead.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Gustin expressed. “They put a lot of pressure on the guards.”
But, because of the mercy rule, the teams combined for only 41 points in the second half. And Marinchak had none over the final two quarters.
“They tried to focus on him a little bit more,” Gustin stated.
“Very unfamiliar. (We) had no (video) on (them),” Wetzel insisted.
Following Rhoades was senior guard Wesley Smykal, who got the start for Ligonier Valley, with eight points. Other than Marinchak, no one else had more than two.
With his seven points, Marinchak now has 911 in his three seasons. He still has his senior year to go, and the Rams still have at least two more games left this season.
Ligonier Valley is at Valley (1-12) today in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 contest. The Rams will then open the district playoffs as the No. 17 seed and travel to No. 16 Brownsville (3-9) for a first-round matchup, 6 p.m. Monday.
Greater Latrobe also plays today in a non-section game at North Allegheny (13-6), which is the No. 7 seed for the Class 6A playoffs. The Wildcats are seeded No. 10 in Class 5A and are on the road 6 p.m. next Wednesday for a second-round playoff pairing at No. 7 Thomas Jefferson, which is 18-4 overall.
“There’s only so much you can control. I thought the seeding was about as good as we possibly could’ve hoped for,” Wetzel offered.
“Other than that, these guys know what’s at stake. They know what it’s going to take...our absolute best.”
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity picked up just its second win of the season with a 73-24 victory against Ligonier Valley.
Eleven players scored for the Wildcats (2-10) with three in double figures as Josh Havrilla and Conner Lakin each had 13 points, and Drew Kozuch 10 while Koen Fulton added eight. For the Rams (1-12), Noah Little netted 11.
