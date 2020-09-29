With an opportunity to move into second place in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3, Greater Latrobe suffered a 7-0 setback at Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Monday.
Ryan Banks scored the Wildcats’ lone goal, while Vinny Oddo provided the assist.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic (4-1, 4-1) led, 3-0, after 27 minutes of play. Greater Latrobe pulled within two when Oddo set up Banks with two minutes remaining in the first half.
The Vikings, however, tallied four second-half goals as the Wildcats fell to 2-2 overall and in section play with a six-goal defeat.
Greater Latrobe hosts section opponent Connellsville Area (1-3, 1-3), Wednesday at 8 p.m. for its senior night game. The Falcons last season went 9-5 in the section and 12-7 overall, losing to Butler, 2-1, during the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
The Wildcats’ defeat at Pittsburgh Central Catholic came after an 11-1 victory against Hempfield Area on Thursday. They travel to Pittsburgh again on Saturday to face Allderdice at 3 p.m. in another WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup.
The Wildcats are looking to qualify for the postseason, after just missing the playoffs last year, finishing fifth in the section at 5-8-1 and 7-9-1 overall.
