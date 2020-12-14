Longtime Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball coach Brad Wetzel knew the Wildcats’ exhibition game at Butler Area on Friday was a one-and-done situation thanks to a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It was a unique, different experience for Wetzel, who is now in his 19th season as head coach at Greater Latrobe. But he’s glad his Wildcats went through the experience, despite an 82-72 setback at Butler Area, the defending WPIAL champion and one of the top teams in the classification.
“It was kind of a release just to have some sense of normalcy,” Wetzel said. “Butler seemed real grateful that we were willing to do it, and everybody was happy to see a nice, competitive basketball game.
“We had gotten enough days in of practice, two scrimmages, and I was really happy that we were able to compete against another team, much less one of the best teams in Western Pennsylvania. It was a nice litmus test to gauge where we’re at, measure our deficiencies, and also see the things we did well.”
The final result doesn’t mean much to Wetzel at this point. Not with the current shutdown that’s taking place.
The three-week, limited-time mitigation efforts began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of COVID-19, in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
“We’re hoping to get everything under control and come Jan. 4, we can rev it back up and get back out there,” Wetzel said. “To most of these boys, this is part of their identity. The lessons that can be learned on the court and in that locker room are probably just as valuable as any lesson you can learn from a book in school.”
Wetzel traced back to the 1970s in elementary school when he wasn’t playing basketball during the Christmas break. Now, the Wildcats won’t be together again as a group until 2021.
“Taking Saturday off was different, but we would’ve been in the gym watching some film, in the weight room and getting the guys shooting reps,” Wetzel said. “Missing that, it didn’t really hit me, but I think (Monday) it’s going to, for sure, all the sudden become a reality.”
Teams can return to practice on Jan. 4, but cannot play a game until Jan. 8 at the earliest because of PIAA practice requirements following an extended shutdown. Greater Latrobe, as a district, is in a full remote learning instructional model until Jan. 18. Athletics and extracurricular activities can continue while the district is fully remote.
“When you have your team, in the same locker room, it’s much easier to take care of protocol than managing an entire district,” Wetzel said. “Physiologically, I think it was really good for them to go out and compete. We were just happy to have the opportunity to do so.”
That doesn’t mean Friday’s game against Butler Area wasn’t unique given the circumstances. Wetzel recalled masks on the referees and players on the benches and a mostly-empty gymnasium, which included just senior parents and a handful of cheerleaders.
“Butler is a school like us who can really pack a gym,” Wetzel said. “I’m sure it was weird for them, and there was some semblance of normalcy, but for the most part, it was odd. No doubt about it, it’s been different all year.”
Butler Area defeated Mount Lebanon by nine to capture the WPIAL Class 6A championship last season. The Golden Tornado advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the pandemic. The two teams have recent playoff history with Greater Latrobe defeating the Golden Tornado during the 2017-18 season and Butler Area knocking off the Wildcats one year earlier.
Last season, Greater Latrobe missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 — also the last time the Wildcats had a losing record — and just the fourth time in 18 seasons under Wetzel. The Wildcats previously reached the playoffs seven straight seasons, including a trip to the WPIAL semifinals, two appearances in the PIAA playoffs and 12 times in the last 13 years.
Ethan Morton has since graduated from Butler Area’s championship-winning team, and he’s now at Purdue, but the Golden Tornado return Devin Carney, Mattix Clement and Charlie Kreinbucher, who all finished in double figures against the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe had four in double figures on Friday against Butler Area, led by Landon Butler, who scored 20 points. Frank Newill followed with 19 points, while Ryan Sickenberger tallied 15 points, and Drew Clair also ended in double figures with 10 points. Carney led Butler Area with a game-high 33 points, while Mattix Clement followed with 19 points and Kreinbucher contributed 13. The Butler Area trio scored 65 of their team’s 82 points, while the four top scorers produced 64 of the Wildcats’ 72 points.
“They’re one of the best teams in 6A,” Wetzel said of Butler Area. “They’re very good. They have size, they have shooting ... they’ve got it all. It was a great test for us.”
The teams experienced a feeling out process through the first minutes of the game before Butler Area jumped on the Wildcats. Newill and Butler provided an answer with 13 of the Wildcats’ points during the opening quarter, but Greater Latrobe still trailed, 27-18, through the first eight minutes.
Mattix Clement hit a trio of triples in the first quarter, while Carney and Kreinbacher combined for 13 points. Butler Area outscored Greater Latrobe, 16-13, in the second quarter, as Carney led the way with 12 points — 19 in the first half — to give the Golden Tornado a 43-31 halftime edge. Butler scored nine of the Wildcats’ 13 points in the second quarter.
Butler Area extended the advantage to a 66-48 lead through three quarters, as the Golden Tornado outscored Greater Latrobe, 23-17 in the third. Clair and Ryan Sickenberger combined for 10 points for the Wildcats, while Carney, Mattix Clement and Kreinbacher combined for 19 of Butler Area’s 23 third-quarter points.
Greater Latrobe outscored Butler Area, 24-16, in the fourth quarter, as Ryan Sickenberger led the way with 10 points, while Butler and Newill combined for 10 points in the period.
It ultimately went down as a loss, but Wetzel and the Wildcats were just happy to be on the court prior to the three-week shutdown.
“We’re hoping and praying that we’re able to get things mitigated and get these kids a season that they’ve worked so hard for,” Wetzel said. “I hope we can manage to eventually get back to high school basketball at its best, but for now we’ll take what we can get.”
———
GREATER LATROBE (72)
Shimko 0-0-0; Marucco 0-0-0; Rauco 1-0-2; Clair 2-5-10; Butler 8-3-20; C Sickenberger 2-0-5; Davis 0-0-0; R Sickenberger 4-5-15; Newill 8-0-19; B Hamaty 0-0-0; Shoemaker 0-1-1; L Hamaty 0-0-0; Fazekas 0-0-0. Totals, 25-14(17)—72
BUTLER AREA (82)
Gratzmiller 2-2-6; Carney 14-1-33; Koegler 0-0-0; Mat Clement 7-0-19; Stutz 0-0-0; Butterworth 0-0-0; Patterson 0-0-0; Singleton 0-0-0; Kreinbucher 5-3-13; Mad Clement 0-0-0; Leslie 2-2-7; Proudfoot 2-0-4. Totals, 32-8(9)—82
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 18 13 17 24 — 72 Butler Area 27 16 23 16 — 82
Three-point field goals: Newill-3, R Sickenberger-2, Clair, Butler, C Sickenberger; Mat Clement-5, Carney-3, Leslie
