The annual Latrobe vs Derry girls volleyball match took place Monday at the Greater Latrobe High School gym and the Wildcats did not disappoint the home crowd. In a straight-set sweep by the scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-16. Latrobe extended its overall record to a perfect 6-0.
It doesn’t matter what your records are when you play Derry; it is a dog fight,” Wildcat coach Drew Vosefski said. “We like to play them and they like to play us; it is fun for the rivalry.”
Maya Krehlik paced the Wildcat attack posting 12 kills and adding to her scoring stats by recording two service aces. Setter Lily Fenton produced eight kills and also scored via the serve with 1 ace, and the block recording three. Paige Watson (7), Emma Blair (5), Ryley Quinn (5), Elle Snyder (5) and Camille Dominic (5) combined for 23 additional kills, with Blair accounting for three blocks.
“We got a couple people in the game that don’t normally get in there,” Vosefski said. “We played pretty determined, confident volleyball. I was happy with that. We just came off of a big win in the Penn-Trafford tournament and we carried it through tonight.
Orchestrating the Wildcat offensive, setter Lily Fenton distributed 30 assists in the victory.
Defensively Giovanna Jones stopped 19 Derry scoring attempts to lead the varsity squad in digs, with Elle Snyder stopping the trojans 13 times with her collection of digs. 10 digs went to Maya Krehlik, eight for Lily Fenton and 11 more digs were turned in by Gabby Sukay (5), Paige Watson (4) and Emma Blair (2).
Greater Latrobe’s JV took all three sets to defeat Derry’s JV. MacKenzie Myers led the JV on offense with seven kills, followed closely by Mia Myers with six kills, Chiara Mongellouzzo with five kills, Jaycee Bodnar with three and Lizzy Heitchue with one. Scoring from the service line was an added bonus, with Chiara Mongellouzzo and Brie Havrilla each scoring four aces and MacKenzie adding three aces.
Brie Havrilla set the table for the JV hitters by accounting for 16 assists, while defensively Freshman Payton Ferraro set the bar with her 13 digs. Three players, Chiara Mongellouzzo, Mia Myers and MacKenzie Myers posted seven digs each, with Brie Havrilla adding five and Maddie Morrison adding three digs and Mya Hugh chalking up two digs.
The Wildcats get back into section action tonight as they travel to take on the Armstrong Riverhawks.
“We have big (conference) game against Armstrong (tonight); we are ready,” Vosefski said.
United 3, Ligonier Valley 0
United defeated Ligonier Valley in straight sets, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12, to earn a nonconference win Monday.
The Lady Rams’ Lacy Sosko had six service points and an ace, with two blocks. Also for Ligonier Valley, Saylor Clise had four service points and 10 assists, while Ruby Wallace had six kills and Alexa Harding had four kills.
Ligonier Valley will host Apollo-Ridge on today in a WPIAL 2A contest.
