The annual Latrobe vs Derry girls volleyball match took place Monday at the Greater Latrobe High School gym and the Wildcats did not disappoint the home crowd. In a straight-set sweep by the scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-16. Latrobe extended its overall record to a perfect 6-0.

It doesn’t matter what your records are when you play Derry; it is a dog fight,” Wildcat coach Drew Vosefski said. “We like to play them and they like to play us; it is fun for the rivalry.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.