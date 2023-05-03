It was a cold and very wet night as Greater Latrobe hosted Penn-Trafford for a Class 2 A, Section 1 girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
And while the Lady Wildcats were the first to score, the Warriors rallied and scored a 13-10 win.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 5:04 am
Latrobe’s Taylor Desko and Ryley Quinn would provide the offensive firepower as Desko scored seven goals and Quinn added two.
“They have been rock stars this season,” Wildcat coach Cat Votovich said. “They are part of the solid foundation that we have here. And I’m so lucky having taken over for coach Costic that she worked them very well and for me to walk in and have these players with so much skill. It is awesome to have them.”
The Lady Wildcats came out on fire at the start of the first half of play.
Less than a minute into the game, Quinn got Latrobe on the scoreboard, making it a 1-0 game.
Desko would add to the Latrobe lead, scoring less than a minute after Quinn’s goal, putting the Wildcats in a 2-0 lead.
The goals were coming quickly at the start of the game as Penn-Trafford closed the gap at the 22:56 mark scoring its first goal and making it 2-1
At 22:20, Desko added her second goal of the night to push the Wildcats out in front 3-1.
The Warriors responded and added their second goal of the night at the 19:30 mark. And they would add another quick goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Megan Brackney would give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead when she scored at the 18:43 mark.
Penn-Trafford had another quick response as it tied the game up with 17:50 left in the half.
Desko would break the tie with her third goal of the game, making it 5-4 Greater Latrobe.
Penn-Trafford would score the next two goals, one with 14:56 left and the other just 33 seconds later to take a 6-5 lead.
From there, Warriors started to roll and added five more goals before the Wildcats would next get on the scoreboard when Desko would add yet another goal to her night’s tally as the Wildcats would close the gap at 11-6.
“I think just with the weather and everything, and just working through the elements were a factor (in our play) this evening,” Votovich said. “But we run through these periods where we start off really, really well. Then we get a little bit tired and then it is just a matter of trying to stay a little more consistent.”
Desko added her fifth goal of the game with 34 seconds left in the first half inching the Wildcats closer at 11-7.
In the second half, Latrobe’s offense dried up as Penn-Trafford added two goals early to make it a 13-7 contest.
Quinn would get Latrobe’s first goal of the half with 7:35 left in the game making it 13-8.
Desko scored her sixth and seventh goals to close out the game.
The Wildcats will next host Plum on Friday.
“I’m very excited for the rest of the season,” Votovich said. “We have a couple big games left. We have Plum on Friday, then we have Norwin and Hempfield as well.”
